World Cup 2019: Hosting A Game Night At Home? Impress Your Guests With These Caramel Bread Popcorns

Highlights Popcorns serve as a perfect party starter

But have you ever heard of bread popcorns?

Bread popcorns are a thing and taste immensely delicious!

Be it a movie night, game night, or a family get-together, there is one delight that happens to complement almost all the occasions - popcorns. A large tub of popcorn and some chilled drinks to go with serve as a perfect party starter. There is a lot of room for experimentation while preparing popcorns and we have tried various versions of popcorns, from classic salted popcorns and butter popcorns to caramel popcorns and chocolate popcorns - but have you ever heard of bread popcorns? As intriguing as it may sound, bread popcorns are a thing and taste immensely delicious! Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi gives a delish makeover to the classic popcorn recipe by experimenting with bread slices and adds a touch of caramel to it. She makes use of milk bread slices to make these unique popcorns and dry roasts the cubed bits to get that perfect popcorn-like crunch.



To impart a caramel flavour, she uses few basic kitchen ingredients like sugar, milk and butter. The caramel syrup turns out to be dense, glossy and flavourful using these ingredients. The crispy bite-sized bread slices pair perfectly with the sweet flavour of caramel and this recipe is sure to be loved by everyone at your place, especially kids.



These caramel bread popcorns are super-easy to make and can be prepared in just few minutes. So if your guests end up asking for more (which we are sure they will), it won't take much time to prepare a fresh batch of these delectable delights.



How To Make Caramel Bread Popcorn At Home (Video):











