Diabetes is a rampant health issue that continues to take a toll on people across the globe. It is a condition when the blood glucose or sugar levels get excessively high, which can invite other severe problems such as kidney failure and stroke. With a disease this dreadful, it becomes crucial to create awareness around it. World Diabetes Day is marked every year on November 14 to highlight the complications of the chronic disease. The day was proposed by the International Diabetes Federation in 1991 with support from the World Health Organisation and became an official United Nations Day in 2006.





So, if you are a diabetic, it's imperative that you keep a check on your eating habits. After all, you must know how to manage your blood glucose, blood pressure and cholesterol levels. On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, we have listed some food items that are beneficial for people with diabetes. You must include these food items into your diet, if you are a diabetic, and live a healthy life.

Here're 5 Food Items You Can Include In Your Diet:

1.Citrus fruits





Tangy fruits like oranges and lemons are best known for the freshness and sour taste. They are also used to add a hint of tanginess to many dishes. But, there are more reasons to consume them. According to the American Diabetes Association, citrus fruits contain healthy fibre along with potassium and folate that can help regulate blood sugar levels and manage diabetes. Here's a recipe for a wonderful garlic cinnamon lemon tea that you can try out. Click here for the recipe.





2.Yogurt





Yogurt is commonly used in Indian households for multiple purposes be it to make a lip-smacking dip or a delicious glass of lassi. If you have diabetes then you may want to ensure including yogurt in your diet. A study by the Harvard School of Public Health (HSPH) researchers found that consuming yogurt could lead to reduced risk of type-2 diabetes. In addition, yogurt is rich in calcium and protein and may improve overall health. Find out some yogurt-based recipes here.





3.Chia seeds





Chia seeds are touted as an effective superfood that helps in weight loss. Experts suggest that chia seeds may also help you in managing diabetes. They contain antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, and fibre. These nutrients can help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and the complications associated with it. Click here to find some amazing recipes that can be prepared using chia seeds.





4.Mixed nuts





You must savour some mixed nuts like almonds, and cashew nuts among others on a regular basis. These food items are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and have a low glycaemic index. Also, the other properties of nuts help in reducing diabetic inflammation, blood sugar and LDL levels. So, having about 30 grams of nuts (which is equivalent to a handful of the same) must be consumed on a daily basis. Click here to know how you include nuts in a diabetes diet.





5.Whole grains





If you are a diabetic, you must try to include whole grains like barley and oats into your diet. It's true that these are loaded with fibres and therefore, take quite some time to digest. They restrict your blood sugar from spiking. Whole grains are also rich in Vitamin B, iron, and minerals which is another advantage. Click here to know how you can indulge in wholegrain recipes.

















These food items and a healthy lifestyle will help you keep diabetes under control.