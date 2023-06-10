World Gin Day is annually celebrated on the second Saturday of June. And since it's the weekend, here's a fun way to mark the occasion: trying your hand at making different gin-based cocktails. Some prefer to stick to the classics like G&T and Negroni. But if you want something new and interesting, we've got you covered. We have put together a list of unique gin-based cocktails you should try. Most of these drinks are relatively easy to make and don't require complex techniques. From simple 3-ingredient drinks to elaborately aromatic concoctions, there is something for everyone.

Here Are 10 Amazing Gin-Based Cocktail Recipes For World Gin Day 2023:

1. Pink Gin

Pink gin has an interesting history. Photo Credit: Unsplash

This 3-ingredient cocktail is believed to have been used to treat seasickness in the 1800s. The exact origins of this drink are unclear, but it is said it was invented by members of the British Royal Navy back then. Gin, Angostura bitters and tonic water are all you need to make this cocktail. You can garnish it with lemon rind and serve it in burgundy glass. Here's the complete recipe.

2. Higo Lima

Here's another 3-ingredient cocktail you can easily make at home. If you're in the mood for a drink with a fruity edge, then opt for this one. Pour gin, fig syrup and lime juice in a shaker over ice, shake and pour into a crystal glass. That's it! Find the full recipe by Poco Loco here.

3. Blueberry Gin Fizz

This blueberry-flavoured cocktail is sure to entice.

Another cocktail with an attractive colour, this cool blue fizzy drink is made using gin, lemon juice, blueberry syrup and tonic water. Simple yet enjoyable! Garnish it with a slice of lime and/or a sprig of rosemary. Click here for the complete recipe.

4. Japanese Berry

This cocktail has a lovely reddish hue, with subtle sweet and sour notes. Gin, martini bianco, berry puree, pineapple juice and basil leaves are mixed to make this refreshing drink. You can serve it in a martini glass. Here's the recipe by Umesh Singh Chufal

5. The Foothill

This unique cocktail will transport you to the Himalayas. Photo Credit: Nksha

This cocktail is inspired by the Himalayas and the ingredients sourced from those regions. Made using two types of gin, apple juice, kawa syrup, lime juice and stillabunt, this drink is sure to transport you to the Northern foothills. If you want something with Indian flavours, this one will not let you down. Find the recipe by Chirag Panchal here.

6. The Praan

To make this drink, you need to first mix gin, peach schnapps, ginger syrup, lime juice, sugar syrup, tabasco, and beetroot juice in a cocktail shaker. We bet you haven't heard of this unique combination before! Fine strain the concoction and garnish with a sprig of rosemary. Click here for the full recipe by Pritam Da Dhaba.

7. Spiced Mule

Enjoy a different kind of mule cocktail with gin. Photo Credit: Pixabay

This is a gin-based mule that you must try. In a mule mug, add the spirit followed by lemon juice and dashes aromatic bitter. Top with ginger beer, garnish with lemon/ cinnamon and serve. Once you taste this drink, you might even like it better than the classic Moscow Mule. Find the full recipe by Hemant Mundkur here.

8. Mango Gin Singer

Savour the end of the mango season with this interesting cocktail. Gin, sugar, mango and lime juice are combined with cinnamon in three forms to concoct this drink. Pour in some water and then strain the ingredients before serving. The combination of flavours is sure to impress you. Find the full recipe by Westin Gurgaon here.

9. Cranberry Gin & Tonic

Our list would be incomplete if we didn't mention G&T. Give the classic gin and tonic a fun twist by adding some cranberry juice too! The result is a drink that looks and tastes irresistible. Here's the complete recipe by Hemant Mundkur.

10. Kerala Lady

This curiously named cocktail uses cardamom and vanilla gin. You also need some pineapple syrup, lemon juice, egg white and rose petals (for garnish). Sounds like a delightful concoction, doesn't it? Click here for the recipe by Jitender Semwal





Which of these cocktails sounds the most appealing to you? Let us know in the comments below.

