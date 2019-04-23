Hypertension Diet: 5 Summer Fruits To Manage High Blood Pressure

Highlights High blood pressure is a common ailment

High blood pressure or hypertension is one of the most common ailments around the world. High blood pressure is marked by elevated blood pressure levels. It occurs when the flow of blood against the artery is abnormally high. High blood pressure patients are often advised to monitor their diet and maintain a fit and active lifestyle. The cardiovascular disease is said to trigger strokes. Lack of medications and poor dietary choices can worsen the case. High BP patients should eliminate excessively salty and oily foods from their diets as they tend to strain the blood vessels and block smooth flow of blood. It is a wise idea to include more potassium-rich foods in your high blood pressure diet. Potassium negates the ill-effects of sodium and relaxes the blood vessels.





With the summer upon us, there are plenty of seasonal fruits that you can add to your diet. Here's a list of fruits that may help manage high blood pressure.





1. Watermelon





Watermelon is a rich source of lycopene that helps boost heart health. It is rich in beta-carotene, vitamin C and antioxidants too. Since it is a good source of potassium, it helps keep blood pressure spikes under check.





2. Kiwi

Kiwi is one of the healthiest additions you can make to your diet. It is replete with vital antioxidants and minerals. It is packed with fibre that helps aid digestion and weight loss. The high vitamin C content of the fruit boosts immunity and skin health. It is also a good source of folate. Kiwis are enriched with antioxidants. According to a study, three kiwis a day could keep high blood pressure at bay.





3. Bananas





Bananas are often touted to be the best food for high BP patients. They are low in sodium. Excess sodium exerts extra pressure on blood vessels. They are a rich source of potassium. Hundred grams of bananas contain 358 mg of potassium. According to a study published in the International journal of Pharmacognosy, pulp of ripe banana, supplied 50 grams per rat daily together with standard food pellets, prevented an increase in blood pressure induced mice. Bananas are also rich in healthy carbs and water content.





4. Strawberries





Tangy and ever-so-delightful strawberries can cheer you up instantly. You have seen them in salads, smoothies and desserts. These lovely berries are a treasure trove of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. They are a rich source of vitamin C and heart-friendly omega-3 fatty acids. The juicy fruit is also loaded with potassium that helps keep blood pressure levels stable.





5. Mango





Apart from being pulpy and delectable, fresh mangoes can do wonders for your blood pressure levels too. Hundred grams of mango contains 168 mg potassium. Tuck into them raw or blend them in shakes, but make sure you practice moderation as eating too many mangoes may lead to excessive body heat.





Include these fruits in your diet but also practice moderation. Do tell us how they impacted your blood pressure levels.





