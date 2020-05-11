Unique Pizza Recipe: How To Make Keema Pizza At Home With Minced Meat

Keema pizza is a delicious and juicy pizza that you'll love.

Highlights Keema pizza is a great dish for meat lovers.

Minced chicken is used to make keema pizza.

Make this juicy and meaty pizza during lockdown.

We can't imagine anyone with a disliking for pizza. The cheesy delight is something that is loved by all people, of all ages. Pizza has been one of the most ordered dishes in India, despite it being an Italian speciality. If you are a true blue pizza lover, you must have tried all kinds of pizzas - pepperoni, cheese, pesto, veggies, paneer and so on. Here is another pizza that you might not have tried yet, but we say - you must. Keema pizza is perfect for meat lovers; pizza slathered with juicy and spicy minced meat, is surely going to win you over.





You can use minced chicken or minced mutton to make keema pizza. We are using minced chicken for this recipe. Minced meat must be easily available in your local meat shop. Get it, wash and cook it with onions, tomatoes and spices, similar to the way you cook keema chicken for other meals. Then, spread it on pizza base and top it with grated cheese, and bake it or cook it in a covered pan to make this meaty pizza.





(Also Read: Make Homemade Veg Pizza From Scratch With This Simple Recipe Video)





Keema Pizza Recipe -

(Makes 1 pizza)





Ingredients -





1 pizza base





100 grams minced chicken





2 onions, chopped





2 tomatoes, chopped





1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste





Half teaspoon garam masala





A pinch of cumin powder





Half teaspoon coriander powder





Salt and red chilli powder to taste





Oregano and red chilli flakes to taste





Method -





Step 1 - Saute onions and ginger garlic paste. Add tomatoes, some salt and saute till almost cooked. Let the mixture cool and grind it to make a paste.





Step 2 - Cook the onion-tomato paste again, add minced chicken, cumin powder, coriander powder, salt, red chilli powder, garam masala, some water and cook till chicken is cooked and excess water is evaporated.





Step 3 - Now, spread pizza sauce on pizza base. Spread the cooked chicken keema on top of it and grate cheese over it. You can add more sliced onions, tomatoes or olives for garnishing.





Step 4 - Preheat the oven at 180 degrees C for 15 minutes and bake the pizza. Alternatively, you can spread some butter on a non-stick pan, place the pizza on it and cover it for few minutes to cook the pizza.





Step 5 - Sprinkle your favourite oregano and chilli flakes and have it with or without tomato ketchup.





This keema pizza will add variety to your pizza menu and you'll love it so much that you will never have enough of it.









