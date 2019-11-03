World Sandwich Day 2019: The Best Way To Celebrate The Day Is By Eating These 5 Healthy Sandwiches

Sandwiches are one of the topmost comfort foods.

Highlights Today (November 3rd, 2019) is being celebrated as World Sandwich Day.

The best way to pay ode to the occasion is by eating sandwiches.

Here are 5 healthy sandwich recipes you must try for fun Sunday meals.

If a huge and hearty sandwich can't whet your appetite, we don't know what can. You just can't ignore what a good sandwich can do and undermine its value. One of the topmost comfort meals, sandwich can be made in any form with any food, and can be had any time of the day. Veggies, meats, salads, sauces - just about anything can be slipped in between the bread slices to make a decadent sandwich. To mark the greatness of this ever-so-popular food, today (November 3rd, 2019) is being celebrated as World Sandwich Day. And, if you are wondering how to celebrate the occasion, we'll tell you exactly how.



This year's World Sandwich Day comes at a time when everyone wants health on their plate, and also inside their sandwich (all thanks to decadent treats we had on Diwali and Halloween). So, the best way to pay ode to the occasion and also to your favourite food is by making for yourself some healthful and delicious sandwiches and gorge on them throughout the day.







5 Healthy Sandwich Ideas For World Sandwich Day:



1. Grilled Veg Pesto Sandwich

This sandwich is a large trunk of so many fresh and healthy foods that you'll be satiated and happy at the same time after eating it. There's mushrooms, basil, bell peppers, zucchini, garlic, and the list goes on and on.



Click Here For Detailed Recipe







2. Chicken Sandwich

Get your fill of proteins from the filling of chicken in this creamy, chewy and delicious sandwich. Mayonnaise, capsicum and lettuce are added to enhance its taste, but the best part about this sandwich is that it is super quick and easy to make at home.



Click Here For Detailed Recipe

