Wow! Now You Can Make Dhaba-Style Aloo Chur Chur Naan At Home; Watch This Recipe Video

Don't we all love the crunchy, loaded chur chur naan that we get at roadside dhabas? The masaledar chur chur naan makes our desi meal even more enjoyable. Have you ever wished to make the same dhaba-style chur chur naan at home? We have an easy recipe of aloo stuffed chur chur naan that beats all other naans you've ever had. Serve this naan with any chutney, achaar or a chana or paneer sabzi, and you'll enjoy the same dhaba-type meal in the comfort of your home.



This aloo chur chur naan is made with maida but you can also replace half the amount with whole wheat flour or make it with just whole wheat flour if you want it to be healthier.







Follow these easy steps to make aloo chur chur naan at home:



Step 1 - Take 2 cups of maida in a bowl, add some salt, sugar, baking powder and melted ghee at room temperature. Knead lightly.



Step 2 - Add curd and mix well. Gradually add water and knead to make soft dough. Set it aside for half an hour.



Step 3 - Now, prepare the stuffing for the naan. Grate two medium-sized boiled potatoes, add some grated paneer, chopped onion, chopped coriander leaves, chopped green chilli, salt, red chilli powder, anardana, coriander powder, amchur powder, jeera powder and black pepper powder. Mix everything well.



Step 5 - Apply some ghee on the surface of the dough. Knead lightly again. Make thick round roti. Apply ghee on them, sprinkle some dry flour and roll. Now cut it into smaller pieces.



Step 6 - Stuff each dough piece with the stuffing and roll again to make roti. Sprinkle some water on top and flip it on hot tawa. Cook on medium flame on both the sides. Then cook it directly on the flame for a minute. Crush from the sides and serve.



