Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Chur Chur Naan On Tawa

Can't imagine a feast without some naans on the table? A plate of Amritsari chole looks incomplete without the thick and fluffy naans to go with it? Well, we get you. Indian cuisine is full of interesting breads that are unique and absolutely delicious. Each Indian bread goes amazingly well with a host of rich curries such as butter chicken, shahi paneer, dal makhani or chole. A variety of naans are some of the most popular Indian breads one can find at every dinner party, restaurants or dhabas. And if you love gorging on those absolutely delicious stuffed and crisp naans with a robust curry, we've got one of the most loved one here!





Chur Chur naan is an oval-shaped Indian bread that is one of the most loved breads across north India. Naan is a leavened flatbread, often cooked in a huge tandoor in restaurants, while chur chur naan is an unleavened one that can have endless variety of stuffing and tastes heavenly. The word chur-chur merely means crushed and refers to the flaky, crumbly texture of this layered naan that will not let you stop at just one! And contrary to the notion that naans are a tough crack to try at home given that most of us won't have tandoors, chur chur naan can be made even on a tawa. Yes, you read that right!

Here we have got a simple, fuss-free recipe to make chur chur naan at home:





In this recipe of chur-chur naan, maida is combined with plain flour (atta), salt, milk and ghee along with a mouth-watering stuffing of paneer, onion and spices including ginger, garlic, red chilli powder, kasoori methi, dhania and jeera. It is slow-cooked on a tawa, with a generous amount of ghee which helps in getting the chur-chur or crushed, flaky texture of the naan. The secret to making the perfect chur chur naan lies in making the perfect dough, which is flattened, folded and layered multiple times while laced with ghee.





Find the full recipe here.





You can pair the piping hot and crispy chur chur naan with Amritsari Chole or the tantalising pudine k chutney too.





Try it at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.







