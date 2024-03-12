In today's fast-paced world, finding the balance between flavour and nutrition is key, especially when it comes to our midday meals. Enter the Desi-Style Healthy Wrap - a delightful fusion of traditional Indian flavours packed into a convenient, portable package. Whether you're heading to the office or packing lunch for the kids, this recipe promises to tantalise your taste buds while keeping you fuelled and energised throughout the day.

Are Wraps Healthy for Lunch?

Wraps can indeed be a healthy option for lunch, provided they're made with wholesome ingredients and balanced fillings. Opting for whole wheat or multigrain wraps can boost fibre content, aiding digestion and promoting satiety. Filling your wrap with lean proteins, fresh vegetables, and flavourful sauces can make for a nutritious and satisfying meal. However, it's essential to watch portion sizes and avoid excessive use of high-calorie condiments or processed meats to maintain the healthfulness of your wrap.





This protein-rich wrap recipe is a great way to enjoy the dish while keeping it healthy. The recipe was shared on the Instagram handle 'Kanak Gurnani' and is very easy to follow.

How To High Protein Vegetarian Wrap For Lunch I Healthy Wrap Recipe

Soak and Boil Chickpeas: Soak 3/4 cup of chickpeas overnight. The next morning, boil them with 2 cups of water and a pinch of salt until they whistle 5 times.





Prepare the Filling: Heat oil in a pan. Add chopped green chillies and minced garlic, sauté for 30 seconds, then add finely chopped onions. Cook for about a minute until translucent.





Add Vegetables and Spices: Mix in your favourite vegetables like diced tomatoes, bell peppers, and carrots along with the boiled chickpeas. Season with your choice of spices such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, and a pinch of salt. Add a splash of water and cook for 3-4 minutes until the vegetables are tender.





Mash the Chickpeas: Once the vegetables are cooked, mash the chickpeas slightly to create a hearty filling with a creamy texture.





Prepare the Dip: Combine fresh coriander-mint chutney with hung curd to create a flavourful dip for your wrap.





Assemble the Wrap: Take a whole wheat chapati or wrap, spread a generous amount of the prepared dip onto it. Add a hearty portion of the chickpea and vegetable filling. Top with a handful of fresh salad, a sprinkle of chat masala, and a squeeze of lemon juice for an extra burst of flavour.





Wrap and Grill: Carefully fold the sides of the chapati over the filling, creating a tight wrap. Heat a grill pan or skillet and lightly toast the wrapped sandwich until golden brown on both sides, ensuring that the filling is heated through.





Watch the complete recipe for the protein-rich healthy wrap here:







3 Other Twists to Try To Make Healthy Wrap For Lunchbox:

1. Paneer Wrap:

Replace chickpeas with crumbled paneer for a protein-packed twist.

2. Mexican Twist:

Swap traditional spices for taco seasoning and add black beans, corn, and avocado for a south-of-the-border flair.

3. Mediterranean Flavours:

Fill your wrap with hummus, roasted vegetables, olives, and feta cheese for a taste of the Mediterranean.





So go ahead, experiment with flavours, and indulge in a wholesome, satisfying meal that's as delicious as it is nutritious!