Yami Gautam Likes Adrak Waali Chai: 4 Reasons To Add Ginger To Your Tea During Winter

Winter is here and we are all looking forward to the times of snuggling up with hot beverages or bowls of hot soup under a blanket. But winter also brings with it a number of diseases and ill health. Our body needs to be prepared to deal with the harsh weather and for that, a healthy diet and some exercise is very important. There are some foods, herbs and spices that we can add to our daily meals, in order to improve their nutrition profile and boost our immunity. Among these, adrak (or ginger) is one of the foremost root spices. Ginger is traditionally added to a number of Indian and Asian dishes to add a burst of flavour to them. But the magical root spice also has a wide range of health benefits. Adding adrak to your meals can be beneficial during winters and Bollywood actor Yami Gautam agrees.





Yami Gautam posted a picture of the much loved Indian milky concoction - adrak waali chai- on her Instagram stories and there are several reasons for you to take inspiration and brew yourself a cup of the flavourful drink today!





Here are some amazing benefits of adding adrak or ginger to your tea, this winter:

1. Boosts Immunity: Ginger is known to have anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory properties and is a good immunity booster.





2. Fights Infection: Ginger is very prominently known for its powers to fight of infections, due to its anti-bacterial properties.





3. Soothes Cold: A drink of ginger in warm water is a common home remedy for cold. It can be consumed in combination with a number of other spices like cardamom, cinnamon, lemon grass etc., to boost its cold-fighting properties.





4. Boosts Appetite: During winters, a lot of people often suffer from of loss of appetite, which may make the body weak. Ginger, when consumed with lemon and black salt, may boost appetite during the cold weather.





In addition to all these incredible benefits, ginger tea or adrak waali chai is also delicious and can lift our moods! No wonder the lovely Yami Gautam likes the delicious and healthy adrak waali chai.





