Viral kitchen hacks often promise to make our lives easier by showing faster, cheaper and/or more convenient methods to perform common tasks. While some of these unusual tips do work well, others may not necessarily spell success for everyone. Recently, a garlic peeling hack received mixed reactions on Instagram. It has clocked over 54 million views so far. In the now-viral video, we see a person using a tool similar to a sharp tong/tweezer/clipper to separate cloves from a whole garlic bulb quickly.

They first remove the bottom part and central portion of the garlic. Next, they remove the outer peel of the entire bulb. Finally, using the same tool, they peel off the inner layers of the individual cloves. In the caption, the Instagram user wrote, "GARLIC GAME CHANGER! Confession: I've been avoiding whole bulbs of garlic because of the pesky peeling process... until NOW! Just learned the simplest trick to peel garlic. I just normally smash it on my countertop! 52 years old and finally in the know! Who else was missing out on this hack? From now on, whole bulbs are going in my shopping cart more often!"





Watch the complete reel below to learn how the hack works:







In the comments, some people were impressed with this viral hack, while others felt it was unnecessarily complicated. Several users also felt that this technique would not work for Indian garlic varieties. Read some of the reactions below:





"This is so satisfying to watch."





"What is this magic I need to learn?"





"Lol just watching it and I know I would have clipped/pinched my fingers at least 50 times lol."





"Yeah only works if you have these massive garlic nail clippers."





"Not possible for Indian garlic."





"Indian garlic laughing in the corner."





"I don't know why this made my skin crawl."





"Cut the root end. Separate the cloves. Smack them lightly with the knife. They will almost clean by themselves. That clipper ain't no game changer. It's an overcomplication."





