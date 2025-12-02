Food content has a way of stopping us mid-scroll, doesn't it? This year, social media was packed with recipes that sparked curiosity and creativity in kitchens everywhere. From quirky twists on everyday staples to bold experiments that went viral, 2025 gave us plenty to talk about. Sure, not every dish was a winner, but the ones that worked became instant favourites, shared, saved, and recreated countless times. As the year draws to a close, it feels like the perfect time to revisit these trending flavours. From delicious healthy mayonnaise to lip-smacking steamed eggs in masala curry, here's a roundup of the recipes that ruled our feeds and made this year deliciously memorable.





Here Are 8 Viral Recipes That Took The Internet By Storm

1. ‘Quick Mayo' Using Eggs And Chillies

This recipe, shared by digital creator @she_individualist, captivated the internet. The viral video begins with a boiled egg tossed into a grinder, followed by red chillies, garlic cloves, and a splash of oil to create a fiery egg mayo blend. Next, a piece of dough is cooked on a tawa until golden and crisp. The spicy mayo is spread generously over the roti, topped with fresh slices of tomato, cucumber, onion, and capsicum. Another layer of mayo locks in the flavours before the paratha is folded into a roll. A quick, wholesome bite that's as easy as it is delicious, born out of a sudden craving for spicy mayo. Read here to know more.

2. Kangaroo Biryani With South Indian Flavours

Yes, biryani with chicken and mutton meat is common, but another recipe that wowed the internet was kangaroo biryani. Shared by culinary content creator Nipun Liyanapathiranaa, the video begins with seasoning the meat with turmeric, black pepper, and salt, mixed by hand. In a heavy pot, oil and ghee are heated with whole spices followed by other ingredients. After cooking the base for a few minutes, the marinated meat is added along with biryani masala, and other spice powders. Then soaked rice is layered, sealed with foil, and steamed on low heat for an hour. The dish is finished with fresh coriander, revealing a rich, aromatic kangaroo biryani ready to savour. Click here to know more about this recipe.

3. Cheetos Chicken Lollipop

This recipe kept the foodies intrigued. In a viral Instagram video by @great_indian_asmr, a food vlogger gives chicken a bold twist using spicy Cheetos. The process starts with marinating chicken legs in garlic, onion powder, paprika, chilli powder, salt, and oil. After grilling the chicken over a coal stove, the meat is shredded and mixed with cheese, yoghurt, and parsley. The mixture is then moulded back onto the bones, coated in egg, and rolled in crushed Cheetos powder. Finally, the chicken is deep-fried until golden and crispy, creating a fiery, indulgent snack. Here's the full story for more information.

4. Healthy ‘Lauki' Momo

Who said momo aren't for health-conscious people? Chef Neha Deepak Shah's viral reel introduced a healthy twist to momos using lauki (bottle gourd). The grated lauki is mixed with onion, green chilli, ginger, garlic, salt, and a dash of oil, with optional paneer for extra texture. The filling can be used raw or lightly sautéed before being wrapped in thin momo dough. Finally, the momos are steamed for 7–8 minutes until soft and juicy, making for a light, wholesome snack. Read on to know more.

5. Crispy Viral Omelette

Papad isn't just a crunchy side dish anymore, it's the star of a viral recipe called Papad Omelette. Shared by food creator Parichay, this desi twist starts with shallow-frying papad, then cracking an egg over it and topping with salt, pepper, cheese, onions, chillies, and tomatoes. Once cooked, the omelette is folded into a taco-like shape for a crispy, chatpata snack. A quick, nostalgic recipe that proves classics can go viral too. Click here for the full recipe.

6. Quick And Unique Khichdi Paratha

Leftover sabzi makes for a delicious paratha, but have you ever heard of a leftover khichdi paratha? In the Instagram video, leftover khichdi is spread over flattened dough, sprinkled with chilli powder, and folded into a dumpling. The dough is rolled out, cooked on a tawa with butter until golden and crisp, and served with fresh yoghurt. A simple way to turn leftovers into a delicious, hearty meal. Check out the full recipe here .

7. Nuggets Made With Bread And Chicken

An Instagram video showed a simple recipe for soft, juicy chicken nuggets that kids and adults will love. The chicken is half-cooked first, then coated in egg and breadcrumbs, no extra slurry needed thanks to the binding egg and bread inside. The nuggets are fried on medium heat in little oil until golden brown and crisp. They can even be frozen and fried later, making this a quick, flavourful snack served best with chutneys. Check out the full recipe here .





8. Steamed Eggs In Masala Curry

A viral Instagram video by @puviyakitchen showed a unique South Indian-style egg curry with an unexpected twist. The recipe begins by steaming a whisked egg-and-coriander mix in idli moulds to create soft, round egg pieces. For the curry base, mustard seeds, urad dal, onions, chillies, ginger-garlic paste, and tomatoes are sauteed with spices like coriander powder, garam masala, turmeric, and chilli powder. After adding water and simmering, the steamed eggs are mixed into the gravy and served hot with chapati. Click here to know the full recipe.





Which viral recipe made you go "wow?" Let us know in the comments below.