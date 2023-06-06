Ramen, the iconic Korean dish, has won the hearts and taste buds of people around the world. This humble yet soul-satisfying bowl of noodles has evolved from a traditional Korean delicacy to a global phenomenon. India too has embraced ramen with open arms, experiencing a surge in its popularity in recent years. In many big and small cities, Asian restaurants have emerged as hotspots for food lovers looking for authentic and delightful ramen. But we have the age-old habit of spinning international dishes with desi flavours. So, how could we leave ramen out?





Indian chefs and even home chefs put their own creative spin on ramen, infusing it with local ingredients and spices to create innovative variations, giving stark competition to Maggi.

In Ramen different from Maggi?

Ramen and Maggi are similar yet different in many ways. They are two distinct types of noodle dishes that have their own unique characteristics and origins. While they both fall under the category of instant noodles, they differ in terms of their culinary traditions and flavour profiles. Ramen, originating from Japan, became an integral part of Korean cuisine and has now gained international popularity. It consists of wheat noodles served in a savoury broth, mixed with a variety of ingredients.

On the other hand, Maggi is a brand of instant noodles that has been popular worldwide, including in India, for a very long time. Maggi noodles are typically made with all-purpose flour and come with a flavouring packet, which is mixed with hot water to create a quick and convenient meal.





While both ramen and Maggi are noodle dishes, their flavour and cooking methods differentiate them.





Also Read: Spice Up Your 2-Minute Noodles With These 7 Exciting Recipes

Ramen is a popular Korean dish.

How Is Korean Ramen Made?

Korean ramen, also known as ramyeon, is a popular noodle dish in Korean cuisine. It is made by boiling instant noodles in water and adding a powdered soup base or sauce along with a range of other ingredients like kimchi, gochujang (red chilli paste), dried vegetables, and various seasonings. Additional toppings such as sliced vegetables, eggs, and meats can also be added to enhance the flavour.





The growing popularity of ramen in India can be attributed to its ability to blend seamlessly with the country's culinary preferences. The Indian palate is accustomed to bold spices and robust flavours, so ramen has been tweaked to match our palate. It is not difficult to believe that the fusion dish tastes great.





Also Read: 5 Best Korean Recipes You Must Try





We found a recipe for desi-style ramen by chef Parth Bajaj that was posted on his Instagram handle. He prepared the noodles by first sauteing chopped onions and tomatoes with garlic and spice powders like turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder and garam masala. Then all that is left is to add some water, boil it, and add ramen with seasoning. Cook it well, top with a cheese slice and garnish with coriander leaves. Enjoy hot.





Check out the complete recipe video here:







Desi Indian-style ramen is the perfect way to explore Korean cuisine. Will you try this recipe?