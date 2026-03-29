Hard work and determination have no age limit, and some stories prove that notion true. Kashiba, a 103‑year‑old tea seller from Vadodara, is inspiring thousands online as she continues to run her modest tea stall near Maharaja Sayajirao University. In a video going viral on social media, the elderly woman is seen grating ginger and brewing tea. The familiar aroma of her ginger tea continues to draw passers‑by, just as it has for generations of students. While many would be seeking rest at her age, Kashiba stands as a shining example of self‑reliance, running her small business with unwavering determination every day.





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Check out the full video below:

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As the clip gained traction online, social media users began calling her a “real influencer”. Many former students also shared fond memories of visiting her stall in the comments section. One user wrote, “We have known her for years and call her Kaki - a true example of strong willpower and strength.”





Another added, “Kaki ni cha… I have seen her since 1993. Still going strong with her power and zeal for living life beautifully. Pranam and salute to her.”





Someone else commented, “I drank tea here while studying at MS University. Her stall is in the hawking zone opposite Kamati Baug. She supports her son in selling tea.”





“May she live long and healthy,” remarked another viewer.





Sharing a heartfelt memory, one individual wrote, “Ba and her chai! I've been seeing her for decades - relentlessly working and still guiding her son, daughter‑in‑law and grandkids, who now run the show while she helps by grating ginger or cleaning mint or methi. It feels like we've grown up with her. The chai and methi na gota are still favourites and a go‑to spot with friends. Thank you, Ba!”





Earlier, a video of a 108‑year‑old man selling onions and potatoes on the streets of Moga, Punjab, had also gone viral. The clip featured the elderly vendor smiling and working despite his age, as he took sips of water and cheerfully called out to passers‑by. Read more here.





Stories like these are a powerful reminder that resilience and purpose know no age.