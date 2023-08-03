The monsoon season conjures images of sipping chai by the window, lost in thoughts as the rain falls down. And while your heart may long for these moments, your taste buds are equally eager for a treat that perfectly complements the mood. Pakoda is one snack that comes to mind the moment the ears hear the pitter-patter of raindrops. Making things more interesting (and healthier too), we are sharing a recipe for zucchini pakoda that will refresh your snacking platter with new flavours. Your entire family will love it.





Also Read: How To Make Perfect Pakoras? 3 Easy-Peasy Tips





Zucchini pakoda is a crispy, flavorful indulgence that transforms the humble zucchini into a star of the monsoon menu. This delightful twist on the classic pyaz pakoda or paneer pakoda is here to elevate your monsoon snacking game, one crispy bite at a time. This unique pakoda effortlessly marries the freshness of grated zucchini with a medley of spices, providing you with the same comfort of biting into the crunch while impressing your taste buds with new flavours.

Why Zucchini Pakoda Instead Of Regular Pakoda:

Beyond the delightful flavours, zucchini pakoda brings with it a blend of health and indulgence. Zucchini, a nutrient-rich gem, lends its goodness to these pakodas, offering vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre. When enjoyed in moderation, this culinary creation provides a treat for your taste buds and a touch of nourishment for your well-being.





The recipe comes from the repertoire of food writer, cookbook author, and YouTuber Chetna Makan. The video shows the step-by-step process of making zucchini pakoda with ease.





Also Read: Celebrate Monsoon With This Easy Recipe Of Sindhi Pakoras

Zucchini is a powerhouse of health benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Zucchini Pakoda I Zucchini Pakoda Recipe:

Here's how you can create this monsoon magic in your own kitchen:





1. In a mixing bowl, combine the grated zucchini, finely chopped onion, salt, chilli powder, chaat masala, and gram flour. Chetna Makan shares that there is no need to add extra water. The zucchini's natural moisture will melt the ingredients into a batter and hold it.





2. Next, heat the sunflower oil in a deep pan, ensuring it reaches a temperature of around 170 degrees C (338 degrees F). A perfect pakoda is all about the sizzle!





3. Carefully spoon small portions of the batter into the hot oil, creating delectable bite-sized pakodas. Remember, these golden beauties need their space to fry to perfection.





4. Let the pakodas fry for 2-4 minutes, ensuring you flip them halfway through.





5. As the pakodas attain that desired golden brown hue, use a slotted spoon to lift them out of the oil and onto a plate lined with absorbent paper. This step ensures they retain their crunch.





Arrange your Zucchini Pakodas like stars on a plate, ready to be savoured. Pair them with a chutney of your choice or add a playful twist with a dollop of tangy ketchup. Watch the complete recipe in the header video and save it for the next time your family demands pakodas.





For the written recipe with the full ingredients list, click here.

