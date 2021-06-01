Sindh is famous for its rich heritage and vibrant culture. But what makes the state distinctive and popular is the choice of food. Sindhi cuisine is delicious in taste, rich in flavour and loaded with aromatic spices. However, the beauty of Sindhi food lies in its simplicity. From the quintessential Sindhi curry to sai bhaji, there are many delectable dishes to explore in this cuisine. Every food lover must try these sinful recipes at least once and trust us, you won't regret it. Now, let's talk about the famous Sindhi pakora also known as sanna pakora.





Pakoras are perfect evening snack that can be enjoyed with a hot cup of tea while its raining.

Sanna Pakora is a very popular Sindhi delicacy; these scrumptious fritters are made by double frying pakoras made with chickpeas and gram flour. As the name suggests, sanna means 'small' and here it is indicating the size of pakoras. The USP of this recipe is the double frying method unlike the usual preparation of frying the pakoras just once. Besides this, these pakoras are made by using varieties of seasonal vegetables and spices, including cauliflower, carrot, and potato and in fact, pomegranate kernels also. You can add any other vegetable according to your own preference. It is delicious in taste and can be enjoyed as an appetiser or an evening snack with a cup of tea. So, without any further ado, let's get into the recipe of this super crunchy Sindhi treat.

How To Make Sanna Pakora| Sanna Pakora Recipe:

To begin with the recipe, all you have to do is chop green chillies and any two-three vegetables of your own choice. Now take a container and add vegetables along with the pomegranate seeds, gram flour, chickpea flour, red chilli powder, amchur and salt. Add water to make a thick and consistent pakora batter. Heat a pan, when it is hot enough, adjust the flame to medium. Then take small portions of this batter and drop in hot oil. Keep stirring until golden brown. Serve hot with your favourite dip.





Prepare this easy recipe when you crave something tangy and hot while it's raining. Let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.



