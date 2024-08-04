We're on a quest to discover the ultimate Butter Chicken aficionado-could it be you? This iconic Punjabi dish, rich with tender chicken, buttery goodness, and tomato-based gravy, has fans all over the globe. While recipes might vary from one restaurant or home to another, they all deliver a delicious experience. Butter Chicken pairs perfectly with rice, roti, and naan, and if you're following food trends on social media, you know that the combo of Butter Chicken and Garlic Naan has captured hearts worldwide. So, do you think you're the biggest Butter Chicken lover? Let's find out!

Here Are 7 Signs Of A True Butter Chicken Lover:

1. You'd Be Thrilled to Eat It Every Day

Sure, many people enjoy Butter Chicken and might have it a few times a month or even every Sunday. But if you're truly obsessed, you wouldn't just be okay with eating it daily-you'd be ecstatic!

2. You Know All the Best Spots for Butter Chicken

From fancy restaurants to hidden gems, if a place serves up a great Butter Chicken, you've got to try it. Your friends turn to you for the best Butter Chicken recommendations in town.

3. Butter Paneer and Butter Chicken Aren't the Same

While vegetarian options are fantastic, they don't quite match up to your beloved Butter Chicken. Butter Paneer and Butter Chicken? It's like comparing apples and oranges!

4. You're Disappointed at Dinner Parties Without Butter Chicken

What's a party without your favourite dish? If you'd known Butter Chicken wasn't on the menu, you might have feigned illness. Now, what's left for the main course? Total bummer.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. It's Not Orange, It's the 'Butter Chicken Color'

Yes, there are shades of orange and tangerine, but there's also the unique 'Butter Chicken colour'. A true fan knows the exact flavour, texture, aroma, and colour of the perfect Butter Chicken.

6. You Might Propose If Your Date Loves Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken is your Achilles' heel. You can't stand anyone who calls it "overhyped" or "too sweet." On the flip side, you might just fall head over heels for someone who shares your Butter Chicken passion.

The Final Sign

If you're craving Butter Chicken by the end of this article, you're definitely a true fan. Want to try making this amazing dish at home? Here's the perfect recipe for you. Enjoy!





How many of these Butter Chicken lover traits do you have? Share with us in the comments section!