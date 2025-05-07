We have all heard how hormones impact everything from our mood to our metabolism. For those who might not know, hormones are like messengers that keep your body running smoothly. So, when they are off balance, it can throw everything out of sync—think mood swings, tiredness, irregular periods, or sudden weight gain. The silver lining? What you eat can seriously help, especially when the weather is hot. Certain cooling summer foods can be refreshing and also good for your hormonal health. If you are dealing with conditions like PCOS or thyroid issues, dietitian Manpreet Kalra has shared ten foods that can help naturally support your hormone health.





These 10 Summer Foods Can Support Hormonal Balance Naturally

Trying to fix hormonal ups and downs? These foods might be the small changes your summer diet needs to keep your body feeling good.

1. Gond Katira

Also called Tragacanth Gum, gond katira is naturally cooling and works well to control body heat during summer. According to the expert, it also helps keep your joints in better shape by reducing inflammation and improving lubrication.

2. Basil (Sabja) Seeds

Sabja seeds are full of fibre, which makes digestion smoother and eases constipation. They are also rich in plant-based omega-3 fatty acids that may support hormone production and calm down inflammation, key if you are dealing with hormonal acne or PCOS.

3. Lemon Water

Lemon water helps clean out toxins from the liver, which plays a big part in hormone balance. It also has alkalising effects that help lower acidity in the body and keep things stable internally.

4. Jaljeera

A desi summer favourite, jaljeera helps your tummy feel lighter. The combo of cumin, mint, and black salt works well to reduce gas and bloating, which can help your gut and hormone health stay on track.

5. Watermelon

Packed with over 90 per cent water, watermelon is a great way to stay hydrated when the heat gets intense. It has antioxidants that fight stress at the cellular level and help cool down your system, supporting better hormonal health.

6. Buttermilk

Also known as chaas, this probiotic drink boosts the good bacteria in your gut. Since gut health and hormone regulation go hand in hand, having a glass of buttermilk can improve digestion and bring your body some much-needed cooling relief.

7. Jowar

Jowar or sorghum is a millet that is gluten-free and great for keeping blood sugar levels stable. It also has a good mix of protein and fibre, which helps you feel full longer and supports metabolism—something important for people with insulin resistance or thyroid concerns.

8. Gulkand

This sweet rose petal preserve is more than just tasty—it helps cool your system and supports the nervous system too. The expert says it can help with cortisol levels, the stress hormone, making it a great natural add-on for better hormonal balance.

9. Jamun

Jamun, or Indian blackberry, has a low glycaemic index and helps manage blood sugar by improving insulin sensitivity. It is also packed with antioxidants and compounds that fight inflammation, two things that are often linked with hormonal disorders.

10. Mango

The much-loved mango is not just tasty, it is full of vitamin A, which helps in hormone production and supports healthy skin. It also has fibre, which can improve digestion and lower estrogen levels naturally. Just do not overdo it, and you are good.

So go ahead—give your summer meals a hormone-friendly twist with these tasty, cooling foods that actually do your body some good.