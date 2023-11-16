As winter sets in, so does the common cold season, and many of us turn to time-tested home remedies to find relief. Fortunately, some of the most potent allies against cold symptoms are right there in our kitchens - Indian spices known for their warming and healing properties. Among these spices, black pepper emerges as a hero, particularly when it comes to soothing chest congestion and addressing the common cold.

Can black pepper unblock the nose?

Originating from the southern part of India, black pepper has seamlessly woven itself into pan-Indian culinary traditions. Its culinary use extends beyond flavour enhancement, especially during the winter months, thanks to its soothing effects on nasal congestion.





Black pepper is great for building immunity.

Why black pepper is good for treating cold:

Antibacterial and Antibiotic Properties:

Black pepper is a natural antibacterial and antibiotic agent. A study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology highlighted the antibacterial properties of black pepper, emphasising its potential as a natural preservative.

Black Pepper's Immunity Boost:

Black peppercorns contain vitamin C which contributes immunity-boosting properties with its antibacterial and antibiotic nature. A study in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology explored the immune-boosting effects of black pepper, underscoring its role in enhancing the body's defences against infections.

What Is The Home Remedy To Cure Cold Using Black Pepper:

Black Pepper and Honey Tonic for Common Cold

Why It Works:

While black pepper works to fight cold, honey is also renowned for its cough suppression abilities, and enhancing the cold-fighting action of black peppercorns.





DIY Recipe:

1. Crush black peppercorns and add them to a teaspoon of honey.

2. Optionally, add a few drops of warm water to the mixture to dilute and enhance palatability.

3. Consume this honey and black pepper tonic early in the morning for effective relief from common cold symptoms.

Ginger, Honey, Black Pepper, and Lemon Tonic

Why It Works:

Along with the potent properties of black pepper and honey, lemon brings a dose of Vitamin C, known for its antioxidant and immune-boosting benefits.





DIY Recipe:

1. Combine finely grated ginger, a teaspoon of honey, crushed black peppercorns, and the juice of one lemon.

2. Mix well to create an immunity-boosting drink.

How To Use Homemade Tonics To Treat Cold:

Once you make a cup full of either of these tonics, take a shot 2-3 times a day leaving a gap of at least 3 hours. Not only are these tonics easy to prepare, but they also offer a tasty alternative for those who shy away from bitter concoctions. Reach for these comforting cold tonic shots and let the magic of spices work its soothing wonders.





