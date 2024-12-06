If there's one thing that we all dread, it is ageing. While ageing is a natural process, we all constantly look for ways to reverse it, don't we? Who doesn't love to enjoy a few more years of youthful appearance? As natural as ageing is, our genetics, environment, lifestyle, and diet can also play a major role in the process. Speaking of diet, the types of foods and drinks we consume on a daily basis are also great contributors to how we look. Recently, nutritionist Garima took to her Instagram to share three drinks that can make you age faster. Intrigued to know what these are? Read on!

Here Are 3 Drinks That Can Make You Age Faster, According To The Nutritionist:

1. Energy Drinks

Energy drinks have become quite popular in recent years, especially among the youth. These drinks are often marketed as a quick way to boost your energy during a workout. Sure, they might give you that instant kick of energy, but did you know they could also accelerate ageing? Yes, you read that right. According to Garima, energy drinks contain a high amount of caffeine, which leads to dehydration and dullness of the skin. Moreover, they are also filled with copious amounts of sugar, which can increase oxidative stress in the body. When this happens, your skin will mature quickly. Instead of energy drinks, she recommends having decaf coffee or sugar free tea.

2. Alcohol

You must also avoid alcohol if you wish to slow down ageing. The nutritionist states that alcohol can increase inflammatory cells, due to which your skin can start to deteriorate. Moreover, drinking alcohol also dehydrates the body, causing your skin to look dull and dry. According to a study published in Northwestern Medicine, drinking liquor daily for five years can accelerate biological ageing by four months. So, make sure to consume alcohol within limits and only occasionally.

3. Soft Drinks

For many of us, soft drinks are the most preferred choice when at a restaurant or a get-together. Just as you take that first sip, it provides instant satisfaction. However, let's not forget that your favourite soft drinks are also loaded with sugar. As we all know, anything with a high sugar content is not good for us. Garima says that sipping on these soft drinks can reduce skin elasticity and collagen production, making you age faster. If you want your skin to keep looking young, stop having soft drinks right away!

What Are The Best Anti-Ageing Foods?

There are plenty of anti-ageing foods that can help you achieve that skin of your dreams. Green leafy veggies, nuts, green tea, kiwi and spices like cumin and haldi (turmeric) are all great options to consider. All of these are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are required to keep your skin looking young.

Now that you know about these drinks, avoid consuming them and take a step closer towards a healthier, younger you.