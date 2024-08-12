Cortisol, often referred to as the "stress hormone," is a crucial component of our body's response to stress. While it's essential for survival, prolonged elevated cortisol levels can lead to various health issues, including weight gain, sleep disturbances, and weakened immunity. Fortunately, dietary choices can play a significant role in managing cortisol levels. Nutritionist Radhika Goel revealed not one, not two but ten foods that can help lower cortisol levels if consumed regularly.





What is cortisol?

Cortisol is a steroid hormone produced by the adrenal glands. It helps regulate blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and inflammation. However, chronic stress can lead to excessive cortisol production, disrupting the body's delicate balance.

What increases cortisol levels?

Several factors contribute to increased cortisol levels, including poor sleep, unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, and chronic stress. It's essential to address these underlying causes for optimal cortisol management.





How Do You Reduce Cortisol Levels - Here Are 10 Foods That Help:

Lowering cortisol levels can be supported by including certain foods in your diet. Here are some foods that can help:

1. Dark Chocolate:

This indulgent treat contains flavonoids, which are antioxidants that can help reduce cortisol levels. However, moderation is key, as dark chocolate is also high in calories.

2. Bananas:

Rich in potassium, bananas support adrenal function and help regulate cortisol levels. They're a convenient and delicious way to boost your potassium intake.

3. Berrylicious Benefits:

Berries are packed with antioxidants that combat oxidative stress, a byproduct of high cortisol levels. Incorporate blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, or blackberries into your diet for a flavorful and healthy boost.

4. Fatty Fish:

Salmon, mackerel, and other fatty fish are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce cortisol and adrenaline levels.

5. Oatmeal:

Oats are rich in soluble fibre, which helps stabilize blood sugar levels. Stable blood sugar levels can contribute to lower cortisol levels and improved mood.

6. Green Tea:

This popular beverage contains L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation and reduces cortisol levels. Enjoy a cup of green tea to unwind and de-stress.

7. Probiotic Power:

A healthy gut is linked to lower cortisol levels. Incorporate probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, kefir, and sauerkraut into your diet to support gut health.

8. Nuts for Nutrition:

Almonds, walnuts, and other nuts are packed with vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats that support adrenal function and help manage cortisol levels.

9. Avocados:

Avocados are rich in potassium and healthy fats, both of which contribute to lower cortisol levels. Enjoy them in salads, smoothies, or as a healthy side dish.

10. Citrus Fruits:

Oranges and other citrus fruits are excellent sources of vitamin C, which helps reduce cortisol levels and strengthens the immune system.

Remember, a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep are essential for optimal stress management.