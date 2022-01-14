The importance of vitamin C cannot be overstated. It is one essential nutrient that helps maintain overall health and nourish us from within. It is not only a great antioxidant, but also helps maintain a healthy digestion and metabolism. Additionally, vitamin C helps collagen production, promoting healthy and glowing skin. Above all, the role of vitamin C in strengthening the immune system has largely been advocated ever since the pandemic started. An Otago University researcher claimed that vitamin C might also help treat patients with severe Coronavirus cases. The findings were published in the journal 'Nutrients'.





According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin and has several functions within our body. However, one must also remember that water-soluble vitamins are carried to body's tissues but are not stored in the body. This is why it gets yet more important to load up on vitamin C on a regular basis." While there are several vitamin C supplements available in the market, experts suggest including the nutrient in form of food to enjoy the benefits for a longer period of time.





Considering this, we found you some natural food sources that are easily accessible and can load you up with adequate amount of vitamin C. Celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to her Instagram to share these everyday natural food sources of vitamin C. Let's take a look:

4 Nutritionist-Approved Natural Food Sources Of Vitamin C:

1. Oranges and Sweet Lime:





Both these fruits are highly recognized as great food sources of vitamin C. As per USDA, a 100gm orange contains 53mg of vitamin C; whereas, one lime with a two-inch diameter is known to provide 32 percent of an individual's recommended daily vitamin C intake. However, Nmami Agarwal suggests, "Do not juice these fruits. Have them whole to make the most of these fruits."





2. Kiwi:





The nutritionist states, one small kiwi provides 60mg of ascorbic acid. That means, eating just one kiwifruit a day can help maintain our required vitamin C levels.





3. Green Chilli:





According to Nmami Agarwal, green chilli contains 109mg of vitamin C. So next time think before you throw away that chilli from your plate; as half of a green chilli might provide adequate amount of vitamin C to your body.





4. Strawberry:





We just love red, juicy strawberries; don't we? But did you know they have much more to offer than just good taste?! Nmami Agarwal suggests, only one bowl of strawberries provide 98mg of vitamin C.

