Have you been finding it difficult to concentrate on everyday tasks? Do you find yourself forgetting things easily? Do you often feel confused when trying to make an important decision? If your answer to any of these questions is yes, it could be a sign of brain fog. Brain fog is a common condition that affects your ability to think properly. While there is no specific cure for brain fog, it can be managed by making certain changes to your diet and lifestyle. The type of food you eat on a daily basis makes a huge difference in how well your brain functions. Recently, nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to her official Instagram handle to share four foods that can help reduce brain fog and regain mental clarity.

What Is Brain Fog?

Brain fog is a condition in which your brain is unable to function as it normally does. You may experience symptoms that affect your thinking, memory, and concentration. If left untreated, brain fog can lead to serious issues, such as cognitive impairment.

Also Read: Did You Know? Your Brain Reacts Differently to Alcohol When Drinking With Friends Versus Alone

What Are The Symptoms Of Brain Fog?

Confusion

Difficulty concentrating

Fatigue

Forgetfulness

Slow thinking

What Are The Causes Of Brain Fog?

Lack of sleep

Stress

Hormonal changes

Diet

Medical conditions

Here Are 4 Foods That Can Help Clear Brain Fog, According To The Nutritionist:

1. Blueberries

Many think that blueberries are just for adding flavour to food, but they have a lot more to offer. According to Lovneet, blueberries are packed with antioxidants, therefore aiding in fighting inflammation and boosting brain function. Click here to discover interesting ways to add blueberries to your daily diet.

2. Walnuts

Nuts of any type are considered great for our brains. While all provide benefits for cognitive health, Batra particularly recommends eating walnuts. She explains, "Walnuts are a great source of omega-3s, which help support memory and cognitive health. So, make sure to consume some every day. If they're soaked, that's even better.

3. Spinach

Another food that can help reduce brain fog is spinach (palak). The nutritionist explains that spinach is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, which are required to nourish your brain. Consuming spinach can also help your body fight fatigue, making you feel more mentally active.

4. Protein-Rich Foods

Lovneet also suggests incorporating protein-rich foods into your diet. According to her, enriching your diet with foods such as yoghurt, chicken, eggs, and lentils aids in neurotransmitter production. This is essential for better mental focus and overall energy.

Watch the full video here:

Also Read: The Key To A Child's Healthy Brain Development: Foods To Eat And Avoid

If you've been experiencing symptoms related to brain fog, incorporate these foods into your diet to improve your cognitive abilities.