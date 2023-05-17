Walnuts are highly nutritious nuts. In India, walnuts are mostly grown in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Arunachal Pradesh. These delicious nuts come with a hard outer covering that looks similar to wood. Just crack open the walnut shell and enjoy the tasty walnuts inside. You can eat them raw or add them to other recipes. Besides being eaten for their unique taste, people mostly consume walnuts for their superb health benefits.





Also Read: Lauki-Licious! 5 Creative Ways To Add Lauki To Your Summer Diet

What are the benefits of eating walnuts?

Walnuts are packed with vitamins and minerals that are good for our bodies.

They are rich in antioxidants that help boost immunity.

The omega-3 fatty acids present in walnuts energise the body and boost brain health.

Walnuts also help boost the body's metabolism and improve bone health.

Since they are low in sugar, they are good for diabetes and weight loss diet.

Since walnuts are power-packed with so many health benefits, we suggest you add them to your daily diet in these five interesting ways, besides having them as is.

Here are 5 amazing ways to add walnuts to your daily diet:

1. Banana Walnut Smoothie

Quench your thirst with a healthy glass of banana walnut smoothie. This smoothie is packed with the goodness of bananas, walnuts, and honey. To make this at home, all you need to do is add one glass of milk, half a cup of soaked walnuts, one banana, and two spoons of honey in a blender. Blend them into a tasty smoothie. For the full recipe, click here.

Banana walnut smoothies shake is full of calories and give us an instant energy lift.

2. Walnut Oatmeal Bowl

Kickstart your day with a tasty walnut and oatmeal bowl. This scrumptious bowl is loaded with nutrients, as oats are rich in essential minerals like zinc, magnesium, and iron, whereas walnuts are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and more. Here's how you can make walnut oatmeal at home: put the milk and oats in a pan and cook them for ten minutes. Now add a handful of crushed walnuts and drizzle some honey over it for the sweet flavour.

Make a scrumptious bowl of walnut and oats. Photo Credit: unsplash

Also Read: Cooking Hack: 5 Great Substitutes Of Butter You Can Use For Baking

3. Walnut Kebab

Nobody can say no to a scrumptious plate of kebabs. But the twist in this recipe is that we will be adding walnuts to it. These kebabs are full of nutty flavour and can be a perfect snack for a special occasion. The recipe consists of vegetables, gram flour, walnuts, and authentic Indian spices. For the full recipe, click here.

4. Walnut Sauce

We all enjoy eating sauces with snacks, don't we? While you can get a variety of sauces at stores, nothing beats the taste of freshly homemade walnut sauce. This delicious sauce is made with sesame seeds, garlic, and walnuts. All these ingredients are strongly aromatic and have an earthy taste. To make this at home, follow our recipe here.

Serve walnut sauce with snacks.

5. Walnut Halwa

Halwa is a savoury Indian dessert that is loved by everyone. However, walnut halwa is nothing similar to the classic one we generally make. This one is made with ground walnuts along with cucumber seeds. Make this healthy halwa recipe at home and tantalise your taste buds. For the full recipe, click here.





Note: These recipes are not suitable for those who are allergic to walnuts.