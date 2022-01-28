Blueberries are not just something you put in a pie. Packed with antioxidants, they are widely popular among those looking for superfoods. These sweet and exotic berries are low in calories, rich in taste and their health benefits are numerous. They are anti-inflammatory as well as lower the chances of heart diseases and cancer, making them a favourite among those who follow a healthy diet and have clean eating habits. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal outlined a few health benefits of this superfood in an Instagram post. These are the factors she highlighted:

Health Benefits Of Blueberries

1) Rich in antioxidants

Blueberries are high in antioxidants that are good for the body. They are a powerhouse of antioxidants and carry anthocyanin, which helps in removing free radicals from the blood.

2) Protects against heart diseases

It is said that the properties of blueberries help in keeping cholesterol levels in check. This fruit protects against heart diseases too. So, if you wish to keep your heart healthy, don't forget to relish blueberries.

3) Maintains eye health

Blueberries also play a key role in keeping the eyes healthy. Include this into your diet to stay healthy.

4) Maintains brain function and improves memory

Blueberries also take care of the functioning of the brain. It nourishes the brain and also improves memory.

5) Fights urinary tract infections

Sometimes, urinary tract infections can be very troublesome but you can save yourself from that if you savour blueberries regularly.

Here's Nmami's post:

Reading the health benefits of blueberries would have surely left you with an urge to savour them. While you can chomp on them as a whole (fruit), there are many other interesting ways to relish blueberries.





Here are a few blueberry recipes to beat your hunger pangs:

Fruit cakes are a delight especially blueberry cheesecake which is quite creamy and flavourful. You don't have to rely on a bakery to savour it. You can easily make this at home. Top it with a sweet and tangy blueberry sauce and enjoy.

Blueberry pancakes make for a wonderful and healthy breakfast. You can make them in 30 minutes. Since breakfast happens to be the first meal of the day, always choose wisely.

This recipe carries the goodness of oats, in canola oil with agave nectar. There are very few desserts that can be enjoyed without any guilt and blueberry pie is one of those. This could be your next weekend brunch, think about it.

Munch on this delight in between meals to satiate your hunger pangs. These energy bites can be stored in an airtight container for future use.





Many of us are fond of sweet treats and like to rustle up something good at home every now and then. So, next time, when you plan to make an exotic sweet dish, do consider chocolate blueberry torte. This will not only satiate your sweet tooth but also give your body a nutritious punch.





Do savour blueberries on a regular basis to reap their health benefits.