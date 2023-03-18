Poor gut health can lead to various stomach-related problems such as upset stomach, bloating and gas, which can be unpleasant in the long run. Digestive issues are often related to the food we eat as some foods take longer to digest than others. However, this is not necessarily a chronic health problem, and symptoms of digestive issues can be alleviated by consuming certain foods such as fermented and fibre-rich foods. To promote good digestion, we have compiled a list of foods that can be consumed daily. Check it out below.

Also Read: Feel Bloated After Meals? 5 Nutritionist-Approved Drinks That May Help

Here are 6 foods that promote good digestive health:

1. Leafy Vegetables

Digestive Health: Leafy veggies are great sources of fibre. Photo Credit: iStock

Leafy greens like spinach, lettuce, and kale are excellent sources of fibre, which promotes good gut health. You can add lettuce to your salad and try our spinach-based recipes to incorporate more leafy vegetables into your diet.

2. Whole Grains

Whole grains are considered healthier than refined flour. Instead of white bread, choose whole-grain bread that is rich in fibre. Avoid foods made from maida and opt for chickpea flour or multi-grain flour when making rotis and bread at home.

3. Fruits

Include fruits low in fructose in your diet, as fructose is a sugar found in fruits. Some fruits, like apples, pears, and mangoes, contain high levels of fructose. Citrusy fruits and berries like blueberries, oranges, and strawberries have less fructose.

Also Read: Ginger-Cinnamon Water For Better Digestion: Here's How To Make It

4. Lean Protein

Meat is high in fat, which can be harmful to your body if consumed in large quantities, especially red meat. Instead, add beans, lentils, and tofu to your diet to get lean protein from organic sources.

5. Yogurt

Digestive Health: Yogurt or dahi is one of the best options for a gut-friendly diet.

Yogurt is made from milk and contains lactic acid bacteria, which is good for a healthy gut. It is rich in healthy bacteria which makes it a good component of probiotics. Eating yogurt will help in food digestion and bring relief from bloating and gas.

6. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are packed with fibre and probiotics. This promotes the growth of good bacteria in our gut and results in healthy digestion. Having soaked chia seeds with water daily can be beneficial for your digestive health.

Also Read: Overeating? Here's How To Improve Digestion And Keep Bloating At Bay





Try including these foods in your diet to avoid digestive issues.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.