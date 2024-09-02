The world of skincare is extremely fascinating. We are in constant search for flawless, youthful skin, which always leads us to exploring new avenues of natural and drug-store remedies. Be it topical application of ubtan and moisturisers or making changes in diet and lifestyle, we literally leave no stones unturned to achieve the perfect skin goal. Then comes the home remedies of our everyday kitchen spices.





Be it the humble jeera (cumin) or exotic kesar (saffron), almost every Indian spice is packed with nutrients that help nourish our skin from within. In this article, we will explore one such very popular spice from our kitchens that is known to boost the glow and nourishment of our skin. It's the coriander seeds (dhania).





Photo Credit: iStock

Want A Natural Glow On Skin? Here's How Dhania (Coriander Seeds) Can Help:

According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, coriander is a powerhouse of antioxidants, vitamin C and antifungal and antimicrobial properties. These elements come together to help flush out toxins and fight oxidative stress and inflammation of skin cells. Let's delve in deep.

1. Coriander, a natural antiseptic:

Coriander has antiseptic, antimicrobial and antifungal properties that help soothe and cool the skin, treating various issues including rash, irritation and more.

2. Coriander for hydration:

Being a natural detoxifier, it helps flush out toxins that cause dull skin and further leads to balancing the water content of the skin. This helps absorb excess oil and makes the skin look bright and shiny.

3. Coriander to prevent sunburn:

Did you know that coriander can be your go-to natural sunscreen? You heard us. The abundance of minerals, antioxidants and vitamin C make the spice work as an anti-inflammatory agent. This further helps treat sunburns and skin rashes.

4. Coriander, that helps prevent ageing:

As per health experts, coriander seeds are great for treating pigmentation, fine lines and loose skin. It contains vitamin A helps boost skin collagen, remove dead skin cells and delay the onset of wrinkles and fine lines.

Here's How You Can Include Dhania In Your Daily Skincare Regime:

According to nutritionist and macrobiotic expert Shilpa Arora, you can include spice in the form of a detox drink in your daily diet. "Soak two teaspoons of coriander seeds overnight, boil in the morning, strain and drink!" she explains in an Instagram post. Further suggesting the right dosage of the beauty drink, she advised having it for two to three weeks and "you'll see clearer, brighter skin, reduced pigmentation, and improved elasticity."





For more skincare home remedies, click here.