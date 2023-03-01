Sprouts are one of the OG superfoods. Long before the term "superfood" was even coined, sprouts were recognised for their many health benefits. Sprouting takes place when seeds germinate after being soaked. We begin to see whitish root-like fibres start to grow out of them as a result. The most commonly consumed sprouts are bean and lentil sprouts. Most of us tend to consume a mix of sprouts together, thus taking advantage of the minerals of each component. Black beans, soybeans, millets, buckwheat, moong beans, lentils, barley, quinoa, chickpeas - all of these can be consumed as sprouts too. Adding sprouts to your daily diet is one of the best ways to strengthen your immune system. Here's why:



Benefits of Sprouts for Immunity:

Your immune system requires a consistent intake of a wide variety of nutrients. Sprouts help in this regard because they not only contain these nutrients themselves but also aid in the proper digestion of other foods. Sprouts contribute to the holistic protection and functioning of the body as a whole. It helps balance your system in order to strengthen it against illness. Here are some of the other reasons why sprouts are good for your immune system:

When grains are soaked, there is a decrease in their tannin and phytic acid content. Thus, sprouts allow better nutrient absorption into the body.

The sprouting process itself enhances the vitamins and minerals present in the un-sprouted plants. As a result, sprouts are rich in magnesium, phosphorus, manganese and vitamin K.

Studies have shown that the process of germination also increases the content of fibre, protein and most importantly - antioxidants - in sprouts. Antioxidants like copper, iron and zinc [which are all found in sprouts] are known to improve the body's defence against diseases and bacteria.

These minerals also help regulate the count of red blood cells in the body. These cells are believed to influence the response of your immune system.

Sprouts are loaded with vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system. Vitamin C is said to protect you from a range of infections and viruses that may attack your body.

Sprouts are full of various nutrients. Image Credit: iStock



Other Health Benefits of Sprouts:



Helps Manage Cholesterol:

The omega-3 fatty acids in sprouts make them ideal for those who want to increase their intake of good cholesterol.

Good for your eyes:

Sprouts contain Vitamin A, and consuming them is believed to improve your eyesight over time.

May aid in weight loss:

Being high in fibre, sprouts keep you filled for longer. They are also low in calories, which is also why they should be added to your weight-loss diet,

Relieves stomach problems:

Their fibre content makes sprouts a food item that is great for your gut. They are also said to reduce acidity by stabilising the pH level in your stomach.

Great for your hair:

Sprouts can help fight against dandruff and premature greying of your hair. They also stimulate the healthy growth of hair, by supplying the scalp with crucial nutrients.





Sprouts can be eaten raw or added to a variety of vegetable, salad and soup preparations. Include sprouts in your diet today!