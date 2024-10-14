Nausea can make your stomach feel queasy at the worst possible times. Although it is a very common digestive issue, nausea can make even the thought of food unbearable. Whether your nausea is triggered by bad food, motion sickness, a health concern, or something else, dealing with this digestive problem is no fun. Did you know that what you eat and avoid during this condition can play a huge role in how quickly you feel better? Yes, you read that right! Although food might be the last thing on your mind when you are nauseous, eating a small amount of certain foods can help you feel like yourself again! Read on to find out which foods you should definitely consume and which ones to avoid when your stomach feels like a rollercoaster.





Here Are 5 Foods You Must Eat When You Are Nauseous:

1. Ginger

If you have a queasy stomach, ginger can be your go-to. You can have ginger in any form — tea, ale, or even sliced—as this root has anti-nausea properties. According to research published in StatPearls, the bioactive compounds in ginger interact with your nervous system to improve nausea. The best part is that you don't need much; just a small amount of ginger tea or a slice can help settle your stomach.

2. Plain Toast

There's a reason why bland, starchy foods are recommended when you're feeling nauseous—they're easy on your stomach. Plus, strong smells can make your stomach go haywire. However, this is not the case with bland and starchy foods. Just make sure to eat it plain—without any butter or jam—and this will keep your stomach calm.

3. Bananas

Bananas are not just gentle on your stomach; they're also packed with potassium, which can help replenish any electrolytes you may have lost during vomiting. This fruit's soft texture and mildly sweet flavor are perfect for calming your stomach. Plus, bananas are easy to digest and can provide a much-needed energy boost after vomiting.

4. Rice or Plain Potatoes

As mentioned above, bland and starchy foods should be your go-to if your stomach feels uneasy. Rice or plain potatoes are easy to prepare and high in calories, which can help settle your stomach and provide energy. Just make sure to eat them as they are and avoid adding any butter, spices, or sauces.

5. Apple Sauce

Apple sauce is another great (kid-friendly) option if you want to keep nausea at bay. This condiment is not just mildly sweet and easy to digest; it also contains pectin, which can help calm your stomach lining and regulate digestion. You can make your own version of apple sauce at home with no sugar (our recommendation). Just have a spoonful whenever you feel nauseous.

Here Are 5 Foods You Must Avoid If You Have Nausea:

1. Fried or Greasy Foods

When your stomach is upset, the last thing you want to eat is something fried and greasy. These foods are hard for your stomach to digest, which can worsen your nausea. According to a 2019 study published in Ultrasound International Open, fried and greasy foods tend to sit in your stomach for a long time, putting even more pressure on it. So, it's best to avoid fried and greasy foods when you're feeling nauseous.

2. Dairy

Even though dairy might seem harmless in your daily diet, it could worsen your nausea. Milk, cheese, yogurt, and other dairy products can irritate the stomach lining, especially if you're nauseous and already on the brink of vomiting. Dairy items can also take a toll on your health if you are lactose intolerant and may further cause digestive problems.

3. Spicy Foods

Spicy foods are definitely a no-no when you're nauseous. When you're nauseous, your stomach lining is already inflamed, and the fiery kick from spicy food can irritate it further. This could lead to vomiting and make your situation worse. If you love spice, it's best to set your favourite foods aside until your stomach settles down.

4. Caffeine

Caffeine is not your best friend when it comes to tackling nausea. Caffeinated beverages—soft drinks, tea, and coffee—can dehydrate your body, resulting in even worse nausea. According to a review published in Nutrients, coffee's reaction to stomach acid secretion can cause several digestive problems, including nausea.

5. Acidic Foods

Foods high in acid, like citrus fruits, tomatoes, or vinegar-based condiments, can irritate your stomach lining and worsen your nausea. These foods can cause your stomach to produce more acid, leading to discomfort and a greater chance of vomiting. So, if you're feeling queasy, it's best to avoid acidic foods for a while.





