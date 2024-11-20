There are two types of people – one who loves olives and the other who despises it. This article is for both. Let's talk about olives – those tangy little flavour bombs that amp up everything from pizzas to pasta. But many of us are guilty of discarding them. This fruit (yes, it's not a vegetable) is a zesty addition to your dishes and is certainly more than just a topping. Why, you ask? Because of the numerous health benefits that they provide! Whether you snack on them straight, toss them into salads or sprinkle them over your homemade pizzas, olives are a health booster you didn't know you needed. Want more convincing on why you shouldn't pick out olives from your dishes? Read on to know why!





Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Olives

1. They Are Good For Your Heart

Olives are like a huge hug for your heart. This is because they are packed with monosaturated fats and polyphenols which can help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) in your body. As per a 2022 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, replacing animal fats - such as butter, cream, and mayonnaise - with olive oil may have a significant health benefit. In fact, people who used more than ½ tablespoon of olive oil daily in their diet had a 19 per cent lower risk of demise from heart disease. So, go ahead! Consume olives and your heart will thank you.

2. Essential For A Healthy Skin

Olives are a powerhouse of antioxidants! Why? Since they are packed with vitamin E and polyphenols, olives can keep free radicals at bay while reducing oxidative stress. According to a 2009 study published in Clinics in Dermatology, consuming olive in the form of extra virgin oil can help improve skin conditions like atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and eczema while moisturising the skin. What does that mean for you? Healthier and glowing skin!

3. Keeps Your Tummy Happy

Do you have stomach issues? Then bid them farewell! Olives have a high fibre content so they can keep your digestion smooth and gut happy. As per a 2022 research paper, fibre helps regulate bowel movements, and the antioxidants present in olives can help reduce inflammation in your digestive tract. So, keep your digestive system happy by incorporating olives into your diet.

4. Makes Your Bone Stronger

Not just digestive and skin benefits, but olives can boost your bone health too! According to a 2014 research paper published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition, the plant compound present in olives can help prevent bone density and osteoporosis – two conditions that become pretty prevalent with age. Moreover, the small amount of calcium and vitamin K in olives adds to its benefits.

5. Keeps Weight In Check

Yes, olives can be packed with calories but they are still a smart snack. The healthy fats and fibre present in them can keep you fuller for longer, helping curb those mid-afternoon cravings. Plus, the monosaturated fats present in them can boost your metabolism and boost fat loss. So, the next time you choose to eat that bag of chips, think about it consciously and swap it for a handful of olives.





