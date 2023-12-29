Winter is the season to ditch the cold eats and cosy up with soups, warm elixirs, and all things hot to keep that inner furnace roaring. Wondering how to amp up the warmth? Easy-load up on nuts, dry fruits, and a rainbow of veggies. Not only do they give you that snug feeling, but they also level up your immunity game. And guess what? Indian pulses are the unsung heroes here! Yep, those little guys are powerhouse protein packs that can turn your winter meals into a nutritional fiesta. Don't let the word 'pulses' scare you away; these gems are your secret weapon for a hearty and healthy winter. Dive into our curated list of pulse perfection and heat up your winter eats!





Here Are 5 Indian Pulses That'll Make Your Winter Meals Irresistible:

1. Masoor Dal:







Masoor dal, also known as red masoor dal, is the superstar of Indian lentils. Its mild earthy taste, combined with a symphony of spices, creates a flavour explosion in every bite. Packed with protein, potassium, sodium, fibre, and carbohydrates, masoor dal is the quick and easy option for your daily meals. Boost your heart health with its fibre, potassium, and folate, and pair it perfectly with rice or roti. Who said healthy can't be delicious?





2. Rajma:







Say hello to rajma, the heartthrob of North Indian cuisine. These kidney beans, infused with herbs and spices, reach culinary heights when mingled with tomatoes and onions. Potassium, magnesium, and fibre are the superheroes in rajma, helping you maintain that blood pressure and keep those hunger pangs at bay. From soups to salads to wraps, rajma is the versatile ingredient your winter dishes are craving.

3. Kulthi Dal:







Take your taste buds on a trip to the mountains with kulthi dal. Its unique earthy and nutty flavour will elevate your dishes to gourmet status. Besides being a flavour enhancer, kulthi dal boasts high fibre content, making it a digestion-friendly choice. Loaded with essential vitamins and minerals like calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium, it's the warmth your body needs this winter.





4. Arhar Dal:







Embrace the winter warmth with arhar dal, also known as Toor Dal. Packed with protein, potassium, carbohydrates, sodium, fibre, magnesium, iron, and calcium, this dal is a powerhouse of nutrients. Not only does it aid in weight reduction, but it also gives your immunity a much-needed boost. So, why not make it a staple in your winter diet and let the goodness flow?





5. Lobia:







Meet lobia, the black-eyed pea that's here to steal the show. Whether in a soup, stew, sprout, salad, or curry, lobia's plant-based protein and fibre content make it a winner for weight loss. Say goodbye to bland and hello to a burst of flavour and nutrition on your plate.





Now that you're armed with the knowledge of these pulse powerhouses, why not make them a staple in your winter diet? From boosting immunity to keeping you warm, these Indian pulses are your ticket to a healthier and tastier winter. Get ready to spice up your meals and savour the goodness!











