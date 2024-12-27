Winter is at its peak, and all we can think of are ways to keep ourselves healthy. The chilly weather outside makes us shiver and also increases our likelihood of falling sick. Cold, cough, and flu are quite common during this season. Luckily, there are several natural home remedies that you can rely on to prevent these issues. Among the many ingredients in our kitchen arsenal, saunth (dry ginger powder) is one that can be quite beneficial. It is known to offer numerous health benefits, especially when mixed with warm water. So, if you wish to stay fit and healthy in winter, make sure to incorporate healthy drinks such as saunth water into your diet. Below, we'll share five incredible ways it can transform your health, and why it should be your go-to winter elixir.

Dry Ginger Powder Water | 5 Incredible Health Benefits Of Saunth Water:

1. Rich In Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Eating foods rich in anti-inflammatory properties helps reduce inflammation in the body and promotes overall health. According to our consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Saunth is enriched with anti-inflammatory properties that help treat common colds and coughs." Consuming its water on a regular basis can reduce your frequency of falling sick.

2. Aids In Weight Loss

During winter, we tend to eat more than usual. This can lead to the consumption of extra calories, resulting in weight gain. If you're trying to lose weight, drinking saunth water can help speed up the process. According to the book 'Healing Foods', ginger powder aids in the flow of digestive juices and boosts metabolism. When your metabolism is faster, you naturally burn more calories.

3. Promotes Digestive Health

Another reason to consume saunth water is that it's great for your digestive health. Ginger powder contains compounds such as gingerols and shogaols, which aid in the production of digestive juices. Thus, drinking its water can help prevent digestive issues such as bloating, gas, and constipation. Your stomach will thank you!

4. May Help Relieve Joint Point

The cold weather can make our joints stiff during winter. If you've been experiencing joint pain, a glass of saunth water might be what you need. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explains that saunth acts as an analgesic, providing relief from joint pain. In addition to water, you can also mix saunth with milk and consume it at night.

5. May Help Reduce Period Cramps

Since dry ginger powder is analgesic in nature, acting as a natural painkiller, it can also provide relief from menstrual cramps. While the result may not be immediate, consuming saunth water regularly can gradually reduce the pain you experience each month. So, instead of relying on pills, make saunth water your new best friend.

How To Make Saunth Water At Home?

Add fresh ginger pieces to a mixer grinder. Grind until you get a smooth powder.

Now, add them to a pan filled with 1-2 cups of water.

Let it boil for about 4-5 minutes.

Once done, transfer to a glass and enjoy!

Tip: you can also add a drizzle of honey for a hint of sweetness.

Saunth water offers incredible health benefits. Incorporating it into your diet can help you stay fit and healthy during winter.