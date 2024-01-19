You must have heard a popular saying, "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day." Whoever said it was certainly correct. Starting the day on the right note is extremely important, especially if you are on a weight loss journey. "Breaking" the overnight "fasting" period can help recharge the supply of glucose and boost energy levels in your body. There are several healthy breakfast options available today, but muesli tops the list with all the benefits. Rich in nutrients, having a hearty bowl of muesli in the morning can keep you full and satiated for long hours. Read on to learn more about the benefits of muesli.





Also Read: Are Breakfast Cereals As Healthy As They Claim? Find Out The Best Way To Consume Them

What Exactly Is Muesli?

A popular breakfast item, muesli is made with a combination of rolled oats, dried nuts, fruits, seeds, and other grains. It is often consumed with yoghurt, milk, or fruit juice and is rich in complex carbohydrates. If you consume muesli daily, it will help in the proper functioning of your digestive system while supporting your heart health.

Muesli is tasty and can keep you full for hours.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are The Health Benefits Of Muesli

1. Rich in Fiber

As per the British Heart Foundation, an average adult should eat at least 30 grams of fibre every day to help with appetite control and digestion. Muesli is an excellent source of dietary fibre due to its fruit and oat component. As per a study published in 2009, fibre is crucial for the smooth regulation of your digestive system and bowel movements. Having a bowl of muesli can help increase your fibre intake. Moreover, muesli is also rich in prebiotics, which helps in the promotion of "good bacteria" in your gut.

2. Weight Loss

Struggling with weight loss? Muesli can help you shed off extra kilos. Having a bowl of muesli can help you stay full for longer periods, so you won't find yourself binge-eating between meals. Thanks to its high fibre content, muesli can make for an extremely filling breakfast option that takes time to digest. The mix of nutrients in muesli can support an overall nutritional balance, suppress your appetite, and speed up your metabolism. This means you will burn additional calories in less time.

Muesli can help in weight loss.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Energy Boost

There's more to muesli than just giving you an energy boost. The contents of muesli, oats, fruits, and other superfoods have complex carbohydrates which are one of the body's primary energy sources. Having a bowl of muesli can help nourish your muscles and brain before a long day. Also, muesli is rich in proteins and fats instead of processed ingredients that can spike your blood sugar. So you'll have lasting energy for a longer period.

4. Good For Heart

If you have heart-related issues or just want to prevent them, then having a bowl of muesli can do wonders for your body. Muesli is rich in oat bran, which contains beta-glucan. As per a study published in 2012, beta-glucan can help lower cholesterol levels by up to 10 per cent. Regular consumption of muesli can improve your heart health.

5. Full of Nutrients

The components of Muesli are rich in fatty acids like cashews, almonds, walnuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, and hemp. Aside from vitamins and minerals, regular consumption of muesli can help provide your body with several specific fats like monosaturated, polyunsaturated, and omega-3. These nutrients can help support a healthy brain and cardiovascular health while also balancing your cholesterol levels.





Also Read: Overnight Soaked Oats Versus Regular Bowl Of Oats - What's The Difference?





Do you have muesli for breakfast? Let us know in the comments below!