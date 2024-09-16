Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is a water-soluble vitamin that is essential for the proper functioning of our bodies. Deficiency of it can cause physical, psychological and mental symptoms that can affect your day-to-day life. Despite its importance, many people are unaware of just how easy it is to become deficient in this vitamin, especially if your diet lacks animal products. With time, this deficiency can sneak up on you, bringing with it a range of symptoms that can be confusing to identify. So, how do you know if you are running low on this nutrient? If you have this question on your mind, then read on to know 5 signs your body is low on vitamin B12.

Also Read: Deficiency In B Vitamins Linked To Mental Illnesses In Adolescents: Preliminary Study

Photo Credit: Pexels

Why Is Vitamin B12 Important?

Vitamin B12 is an important nutrient that helps your body in several ways. It helps make your DNA and red blood cells. Moreover, it is also needed to develop your central nervous system – which comprises of your brain and spinal cord. Plus, it is important to keep your hair, nails and skin healthy. The trick part about this nutrient is that our body does not produce this naturally, so we need to have the right foods to meet our nutritional requirements.

Here Are 5 Signs You Vitamin B12 Deficiency In Your Body

1. Feeling Tired All The Time

One of the most common signs of vitamin B12 deficiency is that you will constantly feel tired. This happens because your body does not produce enough red blood cells to carry oxygen to your organs, which leads to constant tiredness. You may feel like you are fatigued throughout the day even though you have had a full night's sleep. If you are experiencing this, then it might be a sign that you are low on vitamin B12.

2. Tingling Sensation In Hands And Feet

When your body is short of vitamin B12, you might feel a burning or a pin-and-needles sensation in your hands and feet. This is because this nutrient deficiency can damage the protective sheath that covers your nerves. As per a 2019 paper published in the Journal of Diabetes, diabetics who take metformin are at a higher risk of experiencing this tingling sensation.

3. Pale Skin

Another sign of B12 deficiency is pale and slightly yellow skin, which might appear as if you have jaundice. When you are low on B12, your body struggles to produce healthy red blood cells which leads to anaemia and makes your skin look pale, as per an article published in the National Library of Medicine. The result? Your skin loses its pinkish-red colour.

4. Depression and Mood Swings

If you have been feeling down or unusually irritated, it could mean more than just a bad day. When you are low on vitamin B12, it can increase the sulfur-containing amino acids in your body, which in turn contributes to the development of depression. So, if your mood has been all over the place, it might be due to vitamin B12 deficiency in your body.

5. Brain Fogging

Struggling to remember minute details from everyday life? Then it might be due to vitamin B12 deficiency. Since vitamin B12 directly impacts your brain and central nervous system, its deficiency may make you feel light-headed and foggy in the brain. If you have been consistently having memory issues, it could be a sign that your body is not getting enough B12 to function normally.

How To Tackle Vitamin B12 Deficiency Naturally?

As mentioned previously, our bodies don't produce vitamin B12 nutrients, so it is important to have foods and drinks to meet our daily requirements. Here are some easy tips to handle this deficiency naturally:

1. Eat More Vitamin B12 Rich Foods

The easiest way to incorporate vitamin B12 nutrients into your diet is by eating foods rich in this. Add animal-based foods like eggs, fish, and dairy products to your everyday meals. If you are a vegetarian, include options like paneer, yoghurt, fortified foods, mushrooms, etc. to meet your B12 needs.

2. Add Nutritional Yeast To Your Diet

Nutritional yeast is a popular vitamin B12 source if you are a vegan. Its versatility and cheesy flavour make it a versatile addition to soups, salads and even pasta.

3. Take A B12 Supplement

If you are struggling to get enough B12 through food, supplements could be practical. However, consult your doctor first before you take them.

4. Focus On Gut Health

Good gut health is important for absorbing vitamin B12 efficiently. Add probiotic foods like curd in your diet to have a healthy and happy digestive system.





Also Read: 5 Home Remedies To Prevent Vitamin C Deficiency (Recipes Inside)

5. Choose Fortified Foods

Many food products like plant-based milks, cereals, etc. are fortified with vitamin B12. These foods are especially beneficial for vegetarians and vegans and could help meet your dietary requirements.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.