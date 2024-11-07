Back in school, we all learned about various organs in our body, including the liver. The liver is one of the most important organs, quietly carrying out several functions. From detoxifying harmful substances to processing nutrients, it plays a vital role in keeping you healthy. But when the liver becomes stressed or overworked, it may struggle to perform at its best, causing you to feel more unusual than before. So, how does your body signal that your liver is overworked? If you're curious about your liver health, you've landed on the right page. Let's dive into the signs of an overworked liver.





Here Are 5 Signs You Have Overworked Your Liver:

As per dietitian Manpreet Kalra, these 5 signs could indicate an overworked liver:

1. Chronic Fatigue

Do you feel tired all the time, even after an 8-hour sleep? If so, you might have chronic fatigue, which is a sign of an overworked liver. When the liver is overworked, it struggles to remove toxins from the body, leading to a buildup of toxins, as per the expert. This causes fatigue, and even normal daily activities can feel exhausting.

2. Digestive Issues

Are you frequently experiencing bloating, nausea, or discomfort after eating, especially after consuming fatty and greasy foods? This could be a sign of an overworked liver, according to the dietitian. These issues may suggest that your liver isn't producing enough bile or digestive enzymes. For the unversed, the liver is responsible for secreting bile, which helps break down fats in the digestive system. When overworked, bile production slows down, leading to poor digestion.

3. Fat Around The Abdomen

If you've experienced unexpected weight gain, especially around your abdomen, it may indicate your liver is under stress. As per the expert, this could be a sign of fatty liver disease, where excess fat is stored in liver cells due to overwork. This may happen because of a poor diet, alcohol consumption, or other stressors.

4. Skin Changes

You might be surprised to learn that your skin can reflect how well your liver is functioning. If you've noticed sudden skin changes like rashes, acne breakouts, or even a yellowish tint, it could mean your liver is overworked and struggling to process toxins, according to the expert. As mentioned earlier, the liver filters waste products from the blood, but when overworked, it fails to do so.

5. Hunger Pangs And Cravings

Lately, if you've been experiencing intense cravings for sugar or carbohydrates or noticing fluctuations in your blood sugar levels, it may be a sign your liver is overworked. It could also indicate your liver is struggling to regulate glucose metabolism. As a result, you might experience hunger pangs or cravings, particularly for sugar-rich foods that provide a quick energy boost.

