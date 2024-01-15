Warm and delectable, there is something about coffee that keeps us coming back to it. The rich aroma, savour with each sip, and the joy of sharing it with your friends. Although classic hot coffee remains the absolute favourite of many, over the years, several new variations of this beverage have emerged among coffee lovers. One of these trends is mushroom coffee, packed with the goodness of this fungus and the energy kick of coffee. Several coffee enthusiasts appreciate drinking it because of its lower levels of caffeine and smooth taste.





Mushroom coffee has several health benefits.

Photo Credit: iStock



How Is Mushroom Coffee Made?

Mushroom coffee is made with powdered mushrooms, a result of the drying, extraction, and grinding process of this fungus. This powder is then mixed with ground coffee in a 50-50 ratio. And it's done! You can also make this coffee at home using mushroom coffee extract and ground coffee, giving you similar results to packaged mixes.

Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Mushroom Coffee

1. Adaptogenic Properties

Several mushroom varieties used in Mushroom Coffee, like chaga and reishi, are considered adaptogens. According to UCLA Health, this name comes from their ability to help your body “adapt,” maintain balance, and respond better to stress. Adaptogens can alter how much cortisol, a hormone produced when you are stressed, your body releases, promoting your overall well-being.

2. Cognitive Support

One of the ingredients in Mushroom Coffee, Lion's Mane, has been known to have several cognitive benefits. According to PharmEasy, Lion's Mane has the potential ability to enhance cognition and support overall brain health. It may also help improve your focus and memory and support the growth of nerve cells.

Mushroom coffee may help lower your stress levels.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Antioxidant Properties

Mushroom Coffee is known to be packed with antioxidant properties. This coffee is rich in polyphenols and β-glucans, which can help combat oxidative stress in your body. Moreover, antioxidants are also responsible for reducing inflammation, neutralizing free radicals, and lowering the risk of developing chronic diseases.

4. Immunity Booster

Did you know that drinking mushroom coffee may boost your immunity? Mushroom is known far and wide for its immune-boosting properties. This fungus contains macronutrients that can help support a healthy immune system. Coffee is known to be rich in vitamins B2, B3, B5, and folate, which play an important role in energy production and immunity support.

5. Anticancer Properties

According to a 2022 study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, some mushrooms have special properties that may help prevent or reduce the chances of cancer. Since the mushroom is the star ingredient of this coffee, this may be possible. However, this research does not specifically apply to mushroom coffee but to the consumption of mushrooms as a whole.





Are you interested in trying Mushroom Coffee? Let us know in the comments below.