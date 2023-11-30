Immune-Boosting Foods: Every season has its pros and cons. And the winter season is no exception. While we get to enjoy the chilly weather outside, it's also a time when we tend to fall sick often. Cold, cough, sore throat, and viral fever are some common problems that we face during this time of the year. To prevent this, it is essential to focus on our immunity and take the necessary steps to help boost it. Inevitably, our diet plays a major role in achieving this. During winter, we are blessed to have a variety of seasonal fruits and veggies that can prove beneficial in enhancing your immunity. Broccoli is one such veggie that qualifies as an excellent immune-boosting food. It is brimming with several health benefits and can be used to make a variety of dishes. Here, we'll be sharing some interesting immune-boosting broccoli recipes that you can add to your winter diet. But first, let's understand why it's important to eat immune-boosting foods during the winter and what makes broccoli one as well.

Why Is It Important To Eat Immune-Boosting Foods During Winter?

We all know the importance of including nutrient-rich foods in our diet to boost immunity. However, this becomes even more vital during the winter season. Why, you may ask? It's because, during this time of the year, our body becomes less efficient at fighting viruses and bacteria. We mostly stay indoors, and this in turn weakens our immunity. A great way to boost is by including a combination of citrus fruits, high-fibre veggies, protein-rich foods, herbs, and spices in your diet. Broccoli, for example, is considered great for boosting immunity. It is enriched with vitamin C and helps prevent inflammation. It also regulates the flow of oxygen and blood in the body. All these factors make broccoli an excellent immune-boosting food to add to your winter diet.

Winter Immunity Recipes: Here Are 6 Immune-Boosting Broccoli Recipes You Must Try:

1. Broccoli And Almond Soup

Made with the goodness of broccoli and almonds, this soup is packed with nutrients. It is rich in fibre and protein, making it an excellent addition to your winter diet. The soup has a light and creamy consistency and is also quite wholesome. Sip on this delicious soup during chilly days and save yourself from developing a cough or cold. Top it with toasted almond powder for an extra kick of flavour. Click here for the complete recipe for Broccoli and Almond Soup.

2. Egg And Broccoli Omelette

We commonly associate eggs with protein. But did you know they also qualify as an immune-boosting food? It is important to have an adequate amount of protein to support our immune system. And what better than an omelette to achieve this? This one also features broccoli, which further enhances its nutrient quotient. It is a quick and easy recipe and perfect to make for busy mornings. Find the complete recipe for the Egg and Broccoli Omelette here.

3. Multigrain Broccoli Paratha

Love parathas for breakfast? Take a break from regular aloo or paneer paratha and try this unique one next time. It features broccoli, which is a great immune-boosting food, oat flour, quinoa flour, multigrain flour, and a melange of spices. You can enjoy this paratha totally guilt-free without worrying about consuming extra calories. Pair it with a bowl of fresh yoghurt, butter, and pickles to fully savour its taste. What a delicious way to boost your immunity, isn't it? Find the complete recipe for Multigrain Broccoli Paratha here.

4. Thai Chilli Broccoli Salad

Salads are one of the best immune-boosting foods out there. The best part is that you can experiment with them in numerous ways and add fun elements. Take this recipe, for instance, that has tantalising Thai flavours in it. Broccoli florets are topped with a chilli vinaigrette and a delicious hung curd dressing. It's quite refreshing and a great way to sneak some greens into your kids' diet as well. Want to try it out? Click here for the complete recipe for Thai Chilli Broccoli Salad.

5. Lentil and Charred Broccoli Chaat

We Indians have a soft spot for chaat. However, we can't ignore the fact that it's also quite unhealthy. But don't worry, as here's a chaat recipe that you can enjoy while boosting your immunity. Roasted broccoli, lentils, beans, boiled potatoes, and methi sprouts are tossed with a mix of flavourful dressings. With such healthy ingredients in a chaat, it makes for an excellent immune-boosting food. Find the complete recipe for Lentil and Charred Broccoli Chaat.

6. Chatpati Broccoli

If you love your food with chatpata flavours, then you've got to try this chatpata broccoli. To make it, all you have to do is cut the broccoli into small pieces and pan-fry it with tamarind paste, black pepper, mustard seeds, and curry leaves. Expect nothing less than a flavour explosion in every bite. Once you try it out, you'll wonder why you never tried it again. You can enjoy it as an evening snack or even have it before dinner. Click here for the complete recipe for Chatpati Broccoli.

A weak immune system can lead to several health issues. Boost yours now by including these immune-boosting broccoli recipes in your winter diet.