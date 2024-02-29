Experiencing digestive problems after meals is a pretty common problem. In scientific terms, digestion is defined as the process of food breakage in our body, which in turn provides us with nutrition and energy. However, we often take this for granted since we have several medicines to aid our upset tummy, right? In today's time, dietary and lifestyle changes have been drastic which could take a toll on our health. Several digestive problems like gas, bloating, indigestion, constipation, etc could affect our overall health and impact our body organs. Have you or your loved ones been experiencing digestive issues recently? If yes, then we have some expert tips to help you navigate it smoothly… and without medicines!





Ayurvedic doctor Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya has suggested three common mistakes to avoid to improve your digestion without medicines. Via an Instagram post, she shared three ways to improve your metabolism without any medicines.





Here Are Three Mistakes To Avoid To Improve Digestion Without Medicines - As Per The Expert:

1. Bathing Right After Meals

Dr Savaliya suggests avoiding bathing right after breakfast, lunch or dinner meals. Elaborating further in the description of the video, the doctor pointed out that in Ayurveda, it is believed that every activity has a specific time of doing it. In terms of bathing, it is suggested that you should not take a bath for at least two hours after having a meal. This is because the fire element in our bodies – which is responsible for digestion – gets activated after consuming food which results in better digestion and increased blood circulation. When you take a shower, the body temperature goes down resulting in slower digestion.

2. Walking After Meals

In the same video, Dr Savaliya asserted to avoid taking long walks, swimming or indulging in any physical activity after eating meals. The doctor pointed out that this could lead to slow metabolism and digestive issues. Doing physical activities is Vata aggravating and may disturb digestion which could lead to bloating, discomfort and incomplete absorption of nutrients. However, the doctor suggested walking 100 steps post meals is beneficial.

3. Sleeping After Meals

Yes! This is one of the most common mistakes that happen after meals, especially lunch. Dr Savaliya suggests avoiding sleeping immediately after meals which could lead to belly fat, and cholesterol and can even lead to diabetes. There should be at least a 3-hour gap between meals and sleep time.





However, If you have severe digestive issues, it's best to consult your healthcare provider for the best medical treatment.





