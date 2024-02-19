Almost all healthy diet enthusiasts know about the benefits of the Mediterranean diet. The popular Mediterranean diet is based on the traditional foods of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, including France, Spain, Greece, and Italy. Several studies have found that the nutritious foods in this diet may help manage weight, protect the heart, and prevent diabetes. Now, a similar new diet has surfaced, called the Southern European Traditional Atlantic Diet or the Atlantic diet for short. This diet is based on the food and eating style of people living in northwest Spain and northern Portugal. Read on to learn everything about the health benefits of the Atlantic diet and what foods you can eat.





Foods In The Atlantic Diet

The Atlantic diet consists of a variety of local, fresh and whole foods -- both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items. These include fresh fish (especially cod), some meat like beef and pork, dairy and dairy products, legumes, fresh vegetables, potatoes (added to vegetable soups), fruits, whole-grain bread, nuts and moderate wine consumption. As per Today, the most common food group in this diet is starch, found in bread, pasta, rice, cereals and other whole grains. Olive oil is a common condiment used in this diet.

Previous studies have found various contributing factors to how these foods are beneficial for our health. For example, consumption of more fish, legumes and vegetables is linked to lower levels of C-reactive protein, a sign of inflammation in the body.

Health Benefits Of Atlantic Diet

A recent study published in the journal JAMA Network has found that people who followed the Atlantic diet for six months had a lower risk of developing metabolic syndrome, a group of conditions such as higher blood pressure, blood sugars, triglycerides and belly fat that increase risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.





How To Consume The Atlantic Diet

Along with knowing the foods in the Atlantic diet, it is equally important to know how to consume them. According to CNN, this healthy diet emphasises home-cooked food served family style. This means you are not eating alone while watching a digital device. Rather, you eat in a happy social circle along with your friends, family or colleagues. These eating habits also contribute to the benefits you reap from diets such as the Atlantic or the Mediterranean.