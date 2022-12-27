Moringa, or drumstick, has been a part of the regional cuisines of West Bengal and Southern India for time immemorial. But it is just recently that the world is warming up to it. Today, moringa is considered a superfood due to its high nutritive value. Moringa oleifera, also referred to as drumstick tree, is a sub-tropical plant, native to India. The Moringa tree stores a good amount of vitamins, minerals and other vital nutrients, making every part (of the tree) edible for all. According to Dr Manoj K. Ahuja, a physician at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, "Vitamins, calcium, iron, and crucial amino acids are all found in abundance in the nutrient-dense plant known as moringa. These essential nutrients help promote overall health and nourish us from within.''

How To Include Moringa In Our Diet?:

Drum stick is widely used in several classic Indian dishes - sambar, macher jhol and pachadi to name a few. Besides, you can also prepare moringa powder out of the leaves and add it to tea, smoothie or detox water to enjoy its benefits to the fullest.





Homemade Moringa Powder Recipe | How To Make Moringa Powder At Home?:

Today, we find packaged moringa powder available at almost every drugstore. While you can always go for one such packaged bottle, we suggest, preparing it at home without any added preservatives or colours and enjoying the benefits to the fullest.

Step-By-Step Recipe For Moringa Powder:

Clean a bunch of moringa leaves and spread them on a clean cloth.

Cover it with another cloth and let it dry under the sun.

Once dried, transfer in a grinding jar and grind into fine powder.

Store it in a clean, air-tight jar, away from the sunlight.

How To Make Moringa Drink With Moringa Powder?:

Here, we bring you a moringa water recipe that includes the goodness of moringa powder, rock salt and honey. But before jumping into the recipe, let's look into the benefits of a healthy drink.





Health Benefits Of Moringa Water | What Happens When You Drink Moringa Everyday?:

1. Aids Weight Loss:

According to the book 'How To Lose Back Fat' by Cynthia Trainer, Moringa has been suggested to promote weight loss. The leaves are known to be low in fat and enriched with nutrients. Hence, the book reads, drinking Moringa water helps boost "energy production instead of fat storage."

2. Boost Digestion:

Several studies have shown consuming moringa leaves aid digestion. Hence, experts suggest that people with issues like constipation, bloating etc may include moringa leaves in their daily diet.

3. Boost Immunity:

Moringa leaf has a high amount of antioxidants such as quercetin and chlorogenic acid. These compounds help flush out toxins, purify the blood and prevent several seasonal diseases. All these factors further help promote immune health.

4. Heart-Healthy:

According to Dr. Manoj K Ahuha, moringa powder has the potential to manage cholesterol in the body, thereby lowering heart-related risks. Besides, the zinc content in moringa may also help manage blood sugar levels in the body.

5. Promote Skin Health:

Moringa leaves are high in Vitamin A, which promotes supple skin. Besides the antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties help purify the blood and slow down the ageing process of the skin.

How To Make Moringa Water At Home? | Step-By-Step Moringa Water Recipe:

Boil 1 glass of water.

Add 1-2 tbsp moringa powder to it.

Add a pinch of rock salt and 2 tsp honey.

Mix everything well and take a sip.

Make sure the detox water is lukewarm when you drink.

When Should You Drink Moringa Water?

It is suggested to drink moringa water with breakfast. If taken on an empty stomach early in the moringa, the drink can act as a mild laxative. However, having it with a meal or after a meal helps boost digestion.





If you ask us, we suggest consulting an expert before making any change in the diet or lifestyle.





Eat healthy, stay fit!





