Whenever we have an upset stomach, we are often advised to have more probiotics. Whether it's a bowl of yoghurt, a glass of kefir, chaas, kanji, or some paneer. These probiotic foods consist of a lot of 'good' or 'gut-friendly' bacteria, which is why they are considered great for our gut health. Consuming them can help replenish and maintain the balance of good bacteria in our gut. However, have you ever paused and wondered if probiotics are the answer for optimal gut health? Are they suitable for everyone, and can they prevent all types of digestive issues? Recently, Gut Health and Ayurveda Coach Dimple Jangda took to Instagram to clear this confusion once and for all. Before we find the answer to this mystery, let's understand why it's essential to look after our gut health:

Why Is It Important To Keep Your Gut Healthy?

Our gut plays a vital role in the absorption of nutrients from food and aiding in digestion. When our gut is healthy, we can benefit from the nutrients that food has to offer. This helps us stay energised, fit, and healthy, allowing us to take on challenges throughout the day. On the other hand, if we neglect our gut health, it can result in health ailments such as food intolerances, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and increased inflammation, impacting our overall health.

Are Probiotics Important For Gut Health? Here's What The Expert Revealed:

Now, coming to the mystery question: Are probiotics the ultimate solution for gut health? According to Dimple, probiotics may not be suitable for everyone. She says, "Probiotics are great for those whose gut bacteria or gut flora is weak. But for someone who's a Pitta Dosha or a mesomorph with active gut bacteria, it could actually cause more harm." Dimple further explains that fermented foods can also cause a burning sensation in the stomach. If you're a Pitta Prakriti, it can cause acid reflux, whereas if you're a Kapha Prakriti, it can make you feel sluggish. So while probiotics are good, she emphasises figuring out what dosha you are before incorporating them into your diet.

What Are Some Diet Tips For Improving Your Gut Bacteria?

While probiotics certainly help, other dietary changes can support gut health as well. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, one should focus on increasing their fibre intake. This is because fibre helps promote the growth of good bacteria, so make sure you're having enough fruits and vegetables. Along with this, you must also focus on following a diverse diet rich in whole foods, as this can lead to a diverse microbiome - which is essential for gut health. Do not forget to exercise regularly and get adequate sleep, as these too can have an impact on your gut health.

Now that you know the truth about probiotics, include them in your diet accordingly. Remember to always consult a professional before making any major changes to your diet.