Did you know that apples are not native to India? They only made their way to India and other parts of the world from the Tian Shan mountains (Central Asia). Today, there are numerous varieties available, each with its unique charm, from the crisp Shimla apples to the ruby-red delights from Kashmir's orchards. Crunchy, juicy apples are a delightful source of fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants. But did you also know that eating apples solves your digestive problems? Yes, that's right! Aside from their taste, apples promote a healthy gut. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain explains three ways this magic fruit can keep your tummy troubles at bay.





How To Consume Apples For Better Digestion:

Constipation Cure: Deepsikha Jain suggests eating the apple with its peel on. Apple skin is rich in insoluble fibre, which adds bulk to your stool and aids smooth movement through your intestines. Diarrhea Relief: For diarrhea, Jain recommends consuming the apple without the skin. The flesh, rich in pulp and soluble fibre, helps slow down digestion and reduce diarrhea. Overall Gut Health: To improve your gut health and gut system, Jain suggests eating stewed or cooked apples. Cooked apples release pectin, a prebiotic fibre that nourishes good gut bacteria and promotes overall digestive well-being.

Several users lauded Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain's information regarding how to eat apples for a better digestive system. Others asked their queries regarding the same.





One user asked, "Please can someone explain in simple language how insoluble fibre helps with constipation?"





Replying to this comment, Jain wrote, "It's a kind of fibre that will help form stools of the food eaten. Fibre is a superfood for your bowel movement."





Another user asked, "How to consume cooked apples? Give examples."





To this, nutritionist Jain responded, "[you] can eat it with oats or apple sauce." She also added that you can consume cooked apples with a pinch of cinnamon.

Here Are 4 Apple Desserts To Try This Summer:

After your digestive health is back on track, you can try some delicious and easy-to-make apple desserts to beat the scorching heat.

1. Apple And Nuttie Ice Cream Sandwich

A super tasty ice cream sandwich recipe, the apple and nuttie ice cream sandwich has vanilla biscuits that are topped with fudge, sliced apples, caramel, and peanuts. Find the full recipe here.

2. Dates And Apple Kheer

A wholesome kheer recipe, dates and apple kheer does not contain any rice and is packed with the goodness of apples, dates, dry fruits and vermicelli. It is flavourful and delicious and tastes best when served chilled. Find the full recipe here.

3. Apple Oats Chia Seeds Smoothie

A healthy smoothie recipe, apple oats chia seeds smoothie is a perfect way to start your mornings. It is packed with the goodness of apple, chia and oats and can help in weight loss. Find the full recipe here.

4. Apple Ice Cream

Is there any better way to beat the heat than without an ice cream? Apple ice cream is a rich and flavourful dessert that is packed with the goodness of condensed milk and nuts. Find the full recipe here.





