Monsoon is in full swing, and so is the time to enjoy the pleasant weather and a wide range of seasonal foods and drinks. However, the season also brings certain health concerns that can affect our immunity. While increased humidity and fluctuating temperatures play a role, our dietary habits can also weaken our immunity. You may be unknowingly consuming foods and drinks that aren't ideal for the rainy weather. In this article, we have compiled a list of five such dietary habits you should avoid for a healthier you this monsoon. Take a look.

Also Read: Boost Your Immunity With Tulsi! 5 Unique Ways To Add It To Your Monsoon Diet

Photo Credit: iStock

Monsoon Immunity | Here Are 5 Dietary Mistakes To Avoid For Better Immunity During Monsoon:

1. Over Indulging In Street Food

The rainy weather makes us crave street foods like samosas, kachoris, bread pakodas, cutlets, and more. While they may be comforting, it's important not to overindulge. Remember, most of these street foods are deep-fried and prepared in unhygienic conditions, which can increase your risk of infection and weaken your immunity.

2. Not Hydrating Enough

Staying hydrated is crucial for optimal health. During the monsoon, it's even more important to drink plenty of water, as we tend to sweat more. Inadequate hydration can lead to dehydration and weaken your immune system. To avoid this, ensure you keep your water intake in check. Click here to find out how much water you should be drinking.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Ignoring Probiotics

Your monsoon diet should include probiotic foods. These aid in digestion and improve nutrient absorption, thus promoting gut health. If your diet lacks probiotics, you're likely to experience stomach-related issues like diarrhoea, gas, and constipation. Incorporate foods such as yoghurt, buttermilk, and kefir into your diet to keep these problems at bay.

4. Over Indulging In Sugary Foods

There's nothing like enjoying a decadent dessert while it's raining outside. While it'll surely satisfy your sweet cravings, sugary foods can weaken your immunity. It's fine to have them occasionally but avoid overindulging. Excessive sugar intake can promote the growth of harmful bacteria in the gut - something we want to avoid during monsoon.

Also Read: Drumstick Soup: A Monsoon Immunity Delight That'll Leave You Dumbstruck

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Not Having A Set Time For Your Meals

Do you eat your meals at the same time every day? If not, consider following a routine. With our hectic lifestyle, we know this can be difficult, but try to have it around the same time. Having your meals at a fixed time helps your body get accustomed to a routine, improving the absorption of nutrients and supporting a stronger immune system.





Monsoon can be enjoyable and healthy if you follow the right dietary practices. Keep these points in mind to stay fit this monsoon.