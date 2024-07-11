Monsoons surely bring respite from the sweltering heat, but there's a downside - it's also a time when infections are at their peak. The sudden change in water can weaken our immunity, causing us to fall sick more often. Cold, cough, sore throat, and fever are some common issues faced during this time of the year. Due to this, health experts recommend incorporating immunity-boosting foods and drinks into your diet. Fortunately, we are blessed to have plenty of such options to choose from, one of them being tulsi. This wonder herb can aid in boosting your immunity during the monsoon and is something you must have in your diet. In this article, we'll be sharing some interesting ways in which you can consume it:

Why Include Tulsi In Your Monsoon Diet?

Also known as holy basil, this herb offers significant health benefits. During monsoon, when our immunity can be low, it can help strengthen it and keep you fit and healthy. According to Dr Ashutosh Gautam, Clinical Operations and Coordination Manager at Baidyanath, tulsi leaves have fixed oils which can help fight harmful infections and allergies. This is why it is often recommended to incorporate tulsi into your monsoon diet. Find below some creative ways in how you can do so:

Here Are 5 Tulsi-Based Recipes You Can Consume For Strong Immunity During Monsoon:

1. Tulsi And Turmeric Kadha

Kadha has been a staple in Indian kitchens, known for its immunity-boosting properties. Make this quick and easy tulsi and turmeric (haldi) kadha to strengthen immunity this monsoon. Both of these ingredients have anti-inflammatory properties and will help keep infections at bay. You can also add a sweetener of your choice to this kadha. Click here for the complete recipe for Tulsi And Turmeric Kadha.

2. Tulsi And Ginger Chutney

Did you know tulsi can also be used to make chutney? Along with elevating the flavour of your dishes, it will also keep you healthy. The chutney also consists of ginger and tamarind, which further enhances its nutritive value. If you want this chutney to last a long time, make sure to store it in an airtight container. Find the complete recipe for Tulsi and Ginger Chutney here.

3. Tulsi Paneer Sandwich

Made with the goodness of tulsi and paneer, this sandwich is perfect to kickstart your day on a healthy note. It is quite wholesome and will be ready in just under 15 minutes. Whether you're making it for yourself or for your kids, it's sure to impress everyone. Feel free to add any other veggies of your choice to this sandwich. Click here for the complete recipe for Tulsi Paneer Sandwich.

4. Tulsi And Laung Kadha

Another kadha you must try this monsoon is this tulsi and laung kadha. It boasts medicinal properties and can prevent infections such as the common cold and cough. Additionally, the kadha also includes cinnamon and turmeric, making it even more nutritious. Sip on this kadha anytime of the day, but ensure it's hot or warm. Find the complete recipe for Tulsi And Laung Kadha here.

5. Tulsi And Ginger Tea

If you're a tea lover, swap your regular tea with herbal teas like this one. Made with tulsi, ginger, and various other spices, it makes for a wonderful beverage to boost immunity during monsoon. While the tea tastes good as is, you can add any natural sweetener of your choice. Try making it at home and see the incredible results for yourself. Click here for the complete recipe for Tulsi And Ginger Tea.





Which of these tulsi recipes are you going to try first? Tell us in the comments section below!