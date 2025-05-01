When the temperature rises and summer settles in, we all know the drill - switch on the ACs, chug gallons of water and search for ways to stay cool from within. That's where Ayurveda, the ancient science of balancing body and mind, steps in. It offers us a holistic approach to staying cool, hydrated and well-nourished, without much relying on modern quick fixes. According to the book 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, every season brings its own set of challenges. "Summer is hot, bright and sharp, the season of pitta." It is the time when pitta dosha can go haywire, leading to irritability, digestive troubles, skin issues and almost everything we associate with the heat. But fret not! Ayurveda also offers a variety of dietary practices to counteract this imbalance, keeping the body cool and energised.

Yogi Anoop, founder at MediYoga states, "To beat the heat and keep your body cool, it is essential to focus on eating more alkaline foods. These not only help balance your body's pH levels but also work wonders in fighting off the summer heat. Incorporating water-rich foods into your diet is key. These foods will rehydrate you and provide antioxidants to boost your overall health. Basically, the idea is to avoid dryness in your body, as it can lead to excess heat and a variety of health issues."





Here're 4 Ayurvedic Dietary Practices To Stay Cool In Summer:

Fermentation And Hydration

This is probably one of the best culinary practices in Ayurveda. And it becomes all the more important during summer. Fermented foods are great for your gut and immunity. They help keep you hydrated and balance the body's digestive fire, which can get a little sluggish when it is hot outside. So, embracing fermented foods this season and give your health a refreshing boost!

Key Fermented Foods To Include In Your Diet:

1. Chaas:

This traditional drink is made by churning yogurt with water and a blend of cooling spices. Chaas, or buttermilk, helps rehydrate, calm acidity, and improve digestion. And the best part is, you will find its unique variation in different regions of India. Click here for some of the best chaas recipes.





2. Annam Ganji:

A traditional South Indian summer recipe, here rice is fermented and mixed with curd. Annam Ganji, also called rice kanji, works as a natural probiotic that not only helps regulate your digestion but also keeps the body cool, preventing sunstroke while working outdoors for longer hours. You will also get its equivalent in the Eastern regions of India - panta bhaat and pakahala in West Bengal and Odisha respectively. Click here to learn more about rice kanji (fermented rice).





3. Ambali:

Another South Indian staple, especially in Karnataka, it is a fermented millet-based porridge, known to cool the body and replenish vital energy during hot months. The lactic acid produced during fermentation also supports the digestive system, helping to prevent bloating and indigestion, which are common in the summer. Click here for ragi ambali recipe.

Herbal Infusions and Decoctions

An Indian kitchen is a treasure trove of incredible herbs and spices, each with its own rich history in traditional medicine. One of the easiest ways to enjoy the benefits is by infusing them in water. Spice-infused waters are not only refreshing but also work wonders for detoxifying your body. They help balance your digestion and cool you down, preventing the internal heat that can build up when consuming rich foods.





Common Herbs And Spices Used For Soaking During Summer:

1. Coriander Seeds (Dhania):

Soak coriander seeds overnight in water and drink it the next morning. This helps detoxify the body, reduce inflammation, and cool down the digestive system.





2. Fenugreek Seeds (Methi):

Soak them overnight and drink the water first thing in the morning to balance body heat and regulate blood sugar levels.





3. Basil Seeds (Sabja):

Known for their cooling properties, sabja seeds help maintain hydration levels and soothe the stomach during hot days. Simply soak them and add them to the cooler of your choice.





4. Fennel Seeds (Saunf):

Saunf ka paani works as a natural coolant and helps reduce bloating, soothe digestion, and calm the body's internal heat during the summer. It also promotes hydration and supports detoxification.





5. Mint (Pudina):

Known for its refreshing and cooling properties, mint is excellent for reducing heat in the body and soothing the stomach. You can infuse some mint leaves in your bottle of water and have it throughout the day.





6. Cumin (Jeera):

Cumin infused water helps balance digestion, reduce excess heat, and calm nausea, making it an ideal drink to have post meals in this season.

Go Seasonal

Ayurveda always emphasises the importance of incorporating seasonal produce in our diet to stay immune throughout the year. Summer fruits and vegetables have high water content, are also light on the digestive system, and make perfect food options during the season, when we tend to lose moisture.

Best Summer Fruits And Vegetables:

1. Bottle Gourd (Lauki):

Extremely cooling and hydrating, bottle gourd is known to help detoxify the body and improve digestion.





2. Cucumber (kheera):

Packed with water, cucumber is light, soothing, and hydrating. It helps reduce heat in the body and promotes clear skin.





3. Ash Gourd (Petha):

It has about 96% water and is known for the ability to keep the body cool while promoting digestion and bowel regularity.





4. Ridge Gourd (Turai):

It is ideal for balancing Pitta. Turai helps your body stay hydrated, cools the system, and aids digestion.





5. Watermelon (Tarbooz):

Watermelon is packed with water, making it perfect for hydration during hot summer days. It also contains antioxidants like lycopene, which help cool the body and protect the skin from sun damage.





Swear By Ghee

Did you know, ghee is an excellent food source during the summer season? It is a natural digestive lubricant and helps cool the body. As per Ayurveda, ghee also helps strengthen Agni (digestive fire) without overheating the system. But always remember, moderation is the key.

How To Consume Ghee In Summer:

1. In Cooking:

Use small amounts of ghee to saute vegetables or temper spices, which helps balance digestion and pacifies the fire element.





2. As A Topping:

Drizzle ghee over light meals like khichdi, rice, or vegetable soups for a cooling and nourishing effect.





3. As A Morning Ritual:

According to nutritionist and macrobiotic health coach Shilpa Arora, starting your day with a spoon of ghee helps boost digestion, nourishes your body with healthy fats, and promotes a balanced metabolism.





The Bottom Line:

Ayurvedic dietary practices provide a natural and balanced approach to managing the heat during the scorching summer days. Including these traditional food rituals can help us enjoy better digestion and nourishment and promote overall good health.