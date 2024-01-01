By now, we all know how versatile our kitchen spices are. From jeera to methi and cardamom, our pantry is packed with a range of masalas that come to use now and then. One such popular use of Indian spices is for skin health. A mere search on the internet will provide you with a list of spices and their nutrients that aid our skin health in multiple ways. But did you know, some spices affect your skin negatively? You read that right! Some spices, especially if applied topically, may lead to irritation, rashes, and more. Don't panic! We have got you covered. In this article, we will bring your attention to the spices that you must avoid for skin health. Read on.





Photo Credit: iStock



5 Popular Spices That May Not Be That Good For Skin:

1. Dried Red Chilli:

We know chili is a good source of vitamin C, which may help you detox and enjoy clean and clear skin in the future. But did you know, red chilli has the exact opposite effect on your skin? That's right. It contains aflatoxin, which may lead to rashes, skin irritation, and more.

2. Cinnamon:

A spice known for its range of healthy nutrients, may not be good for your skin. A study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition states that cinnamon's hypersensitivity is relatively common, leading to a tingling sensation on the skin, rashes, etc. Hence, it is often recommended to avoid cinnamon as a skincare ingredient.





Photo Credit: iStock

3. Mustard:

Mustard, in the form of oil, seeds, and powder, is widely used in cooking. It also contains antioxidants that help prevent oxidative stress and inflammation in the cells. However, a study published in the Journal of Dermatology finds that some compounds in mustard may react to your skin and lead to problems like dermatitis.

4. Clove:

Clove contains eugenol which helps benefit our health in various ways. It has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for a long now. But the same clove oil, if it comes in contact with your skin, may leave with some irritation or burning sensation, affecting overall skin health, states a report in WebMD.

5. Garlic:

Although garlic is packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, it may not be that good for your skin. According to a report in WebMD, garlic produces a chemical called allicin, which may cause skin damage that is similar to a burn.





Photo Credit: iStock

Hence, we say, the best practice is to consult an expert before including any ingredient, in a bid to promote skin, hair, and overall health. Each ingredient has a unique effect on human health. So pick your spices mindfully and make the most of their benefits.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.