Are you someone who enjoys eating blueberries or kala jamun? Do you constantly find ways to add them to your diet? Do you find yourself encouraging others to eat them as well? If so, you've come to the right place. Both of these fruits taste incredibly delicious and offer numerous health benefits. But have you ever stopped to wonder if one is better than the other? Should you eat more of one compared to the other? Recently, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain took to her official Instagram to spill the beans on this and clear the confusion once and for all. But first, let's understand the individual benefits both of these fruits have to offer.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Blueberries?

Blueberries make for a wonderful addition to your diet. Here's why:

1. Rich In Antioxidants

The nutritionist explains that blueberries contain antioxidants like anthocyanins, which can help prevent any kind of cell damage. Consuming them regularly may reduce the risk of many diseases, including heart disease.

2. Good Source Of Fibre

Blueberries are also a good source of insoluble fibre. This makes them great for promoting digestion and preventing stomach issues like constipation.

3. Low In Calories

Blueberries are significantly low in calories, making them great for a weight loss diet. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), they have a water content of about 85%.

4. Nutrient Dense

Blueberries are also a nutrient-dense food. Along with fibre and antioxidants, they are also a good source of vitamins C, K and magnesium.

Photo Credit: iStock

What Are The Health Benefits Of Kala Jamun?

Kala jamun, also known as Indian blackberry, also offers incredible health benefits. Check them out below:

1. Rich Source Of Vitamin C

Deepsikha states that kala jamun is an excellent source of vitamin C, which is essential for boosting immunity and enhancing wound healing.

2. Good For Diabetics

The nutritionist explains that kala jamun also has the potential to regulate blood sugar levels. So, if you're a diabetic, you can enjoy the fruit stress-free.

3. Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Another benefit of kala jamun is that it is rich in anti-inflammatory properties. Eating it can help reduce inflammation in the body.

4. Rich In Iron

Suffering from low iron levels? Consider adding kala jamun to your diet! It is loaded with iron and considered beneficial for those suffering from anaemia.

So, Which One Is Better? Blueberries Or Kala Jamun? Here's What The Nutritionist Revealed:

According to Deepsikha, both blueberries and kala jamun are excellent for your health. They offer distinct health benefits, making them a wonderful addition to your diet. However, in terms of price and availability, kala jamun is the real winner. It is quite reasonably priced and easily available in most cities. Blueberries, on the other hand, are pricey and not easily available everywhere. A 100-gram box of fresh blueberries can cost you anywhere between Rs 250 to Rs 350. So, pick the one according to your personal needs and willingness to spend.

Watch the full video below:

Blueberries and kala jamun can be incredibly beneficial for your overall health and can be incorporated into your diet in exciting ways. For recipe ideas, click here.