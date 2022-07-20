'Sawan ka mahina' has already started; meaning monsoon season is officially here. So is the time for heavy rainfall, lush green nature and comforting nippy weather. Besides, the season also brings along several fruits and vegetables to indulge in. Currently, local markets are loaded with several monsoon produce including litchis, pomegranate, okra, radish, aubergine and more. Another popular monsoon fruit is Jamun (also called java plum or Indian blackberry). Jamun possesses a beautiful dark purple colour and unique sweet-tart taste, making it stand out in the lot. During monsoon, it is found in abundance; hence, the best practice is to make the most of the seasonal fruit.

Monsoon Health Tips: Health Benefits Of Jamun:

Jamun comes with a host of health-benefitting properties and packs in 1.41 mg of iron, 15 mg of calcium and 18 mg of vitamin C, as per the USDA data. It is also considered a rich source of B-vitamins and fibre. Considering the rich nutrient profile, experts suggest that including Jamun in our monsoon diet helps improve digestion and oral health, and promotes weight loss. That's not all. Jamun also contains special compounds called jamboline and jambosine, which cause the sugar to be released slowly and gradually into the bloodstream. Besides, the fibre in the fruit too helps slow down the release of sugars, which prevents instant spikes in blood sugar levels.

We agree the goodness of jamun is the primary reason to include the fruit in our monsoon diet, but it shouldn't also be denied that the unique sweet-tart flavour makes jamun a great ingredient to play with (in our kitchens). Here, we bring some fun jamun recipes (both healthy and decadent) that you can make at home this monsoon. Take a look.





Monsoon Special Recipes: Here Are 5 Fun Jamun Recipes To Try:

Jamun Salad:

The ultimate fruity salad, this recipe adds a vibe to the season. Here, we use Jamun, mango, cucumber, lemon juice, salt, chilli flakes and extra virgin olive oil. Take all the fruits in a bowl, prepare a dressing with the rest of the ingredients and pour it over. That's it. Click here for the recipe.

Jamun Popsicle:

Sounds delicious; isn't it? All you need to do to make this treat is - blend Jamun in a mixer, along with lemon juice, sugar and mint leaves. Strain the mix into popsicle moulds and keep them in the freezer for at least three hours. And your ice treats are ready to be relished. Click here for the recipe. https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-jamun-mint-popsicles-836452 And for the ones who avoid sugar in their diet, here's a no-sugar Jamun popsicle recipe to try. Click here to know more.

Jamun Papad:

You surely have tried aam papad before; but have you seen or heard about Jamun papad?! If not, then this recipe is worth trying. This recipe of Jamun papad is perfect for those who are looking for a sweet and tangy bite. In fact, you can store it at home and enjoy it year-round. Click here for the recipe.

Jamun Fizz:

Have a party at home? How about making a drink for the guests with some Jamun? You heard us. Giving a seasonal touch to your regular drink, we bring this amazing Jamun fizz recipe to try. All you need for the concoction are - Jamun, apple juice, lemon soda and vodka. You may avoid alcohol to prepare a mocktail for the teetotalers and kids. Click here for the recipe.

Jamun Margarita:

Here's another amazing cocktail recipe for you. Here we give the classic margarita a monsoon tweak by adding some Jamun to it. Some Jamun pulp in the classic drink will help add that zing (tanginess) to your palate. Click here for the recipe.





Now that you have these amazing recipes handy, try them at home and make the most of the season. Happy monsoon, everyone!