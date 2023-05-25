Banana is possibly one of the most popular fruits across the globe. It is available year-round and makes for a versatile ingredient in the world of gastronomy. You can have a ripe banana as is or use it as a vegetable in its raw form. You can also make use of the flowers, leaves and stems for various culinary purposes, making the fruit a perfect instance of zero-waste cooking. Another major reason for its popularity is its rich nutrient profile. Banana is packed with fibre, protein, healthy fats and several essential minerals and vitamins, all of which come together to boost digestion, metabolism and promote overall nourishment. However, banana has their own share of controversies too. Due to the relatively high content of sugar and carbs, several theories claim bananas to be bad for the ones trying to lose weight. Does that mean you give up on banana and its goodness completely? It doesn't seem like a feasible solution. Instead, we found you an easy way to enjoy all the benefits of banana and make it a part of your gut-healthy diet, without any fear of weight gain. It's the humble banana tea.

About Banana Tea: Why Is It Considered Healthy?

Banana tea is exactly as it sounds - it is a tea made by infusing a whole banana in water. Some use green/raw bananas for the recipe, while others enjoy the ripened ones. You can enhance the flavour by adding some spices to it. Whatever you use in the recipe for banana tea, the idea is to extract all the essential water-soluble nutrients from the fruit, minus the excess starch or indigestible carbohydrates. This makes tea a healthier option for the ones trying to avoid any kind of calorie consumption through diet.

Is Banana Tea Good For Your Gut Health? Does Banana Tea Promote Digestion?

Banana tea is packed with potassium, manganese, copper, vitamin B and electrolytes. These nutrients are known to regulate the fluid balance in your body, promoting better digestion and metabolism, which further help improve your gut health and prevent various troubles including bloating, indigestion and irregular bowel movement among others. Boiling banana also helps the fibre to break down, making it easier for the body to absorb all the nutrients and aid digestion.

How To Make Banana Tea To Prevent Bloating And Promote Digestion?

You need three basic ingredients to make the drink - water, banana and cinnamon powder. Here, we used raw bananas for the recipe. Start with cleaning the banana well and cutting it into pieces, with the peel. Now boil water in a pan and add the chopped banana to it. Let it boil until you find the peels coming off and the water changing colour. Once done, add some cinnamon dust for flavour and infuse for a while. Finally, strain the tea and take a sip. Click here for the detailed recipe.

Why Do You Use Banana Peel In Banana Tea Recipe?

While you will find various recipes on the internet that discard the banana peels, experts suggest, adding the peels while boiling may help promote the nutrient value of the tea. How, you ask? A study, published in the journal Food Chemistry, found that the peels of bananas have higher amounts of antioxidants than the fruit itself. Therefore, adding it to the tea, while brewing, may help you extract the nutrients better.

When Is The Best Time To Drink Banana Tea?

As per various health experts, the best time to drink banana tea is before going to bed. It helps your body relax for a good night's sleep and function better the next day. But remember, have it in moderation to make the most of its goodness. In fact, we always recommend consulting an expert for understanding the pros and cons of your diet regime better.





