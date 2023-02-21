Weight loss is a journey that requires patience, dedication and discipline. It is in our best interest to avoid certain foods while adding more of certain others to our diet. When it comes to meat, dietitians and experts always recommend avoiding processed and red meat and adding more lean meats to the diet. This includes options like chicken breast and fish which are enriched with protein and have relatively less fat content. In terms of fish, there are certain fish that may prove more beneficial for those watching their weight. Here's all that you need to know about consuming fish on a weight-loss diet.

Studies have found that eating fish is a great way to achieve weight loss while providing the body with multiple other benefits. The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends eating two to three servings of fish every week for good health. Meanwhile, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends at least 8 ounces of fish per week (based on a 2,000-calorie diet) and less for children.





Fish curry is a popular recipe in India. Photo: iStock

But how does fish benefit the body and help weight loss?

Here are some amazing benefits of eating fish for weight loss:

Low In Calories: Unlike processed meat or red meat, fish is much lower in calories. This is why fish is known as a 'lean protein', a protein which is low-calorie and low-fat. Good Source of Protein: Fish contains good quality protein that keeps you satiated for longer and thus keeps hunger pangs at bay. Rich In Omega-3: Healthy Omega-3 fatty acids have great benefits for weight management and also help maintain a healthy heart. Decreases Obesity Risk: Fish helps the body burn calories by providing a boost to the metabolism. Eating a balanced diet with fish in it may also decrease the risk of obesity as per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Fish has plenty of nutritive properties that benefit health. Photo: iStock

What Is The Number One Healthiest Fish? | Which Fish Is Best For Weight Loss?

Generally, fish like salmon, tuna, sardines and mackerel are considered the best for a healthy diet. The FDA suggests some 'best choices' of fish that are excellent for health, including options like anchovy, clam, catfish, herring, oyster, shrimp and trout. It also highlighted that fish that have high levels of mercury are best avoided especially by children and pregnant ladies. "While it is important to limit mercury in the diets of those who are pregnant or breastfeeding and children, many types of fish are both nutritious and lower in mercury," read the guidelines by the FDA.





The number one healthiest fish, as per nutritionists, depends on your health needs. Salmon is generally preferred for its good fat content along with the vitamins and minerals it provides.

Which Indian Fish Is Good For Weight Loss?

The Indian Herring Fish (Hilsa) is considered quite healthy and can be added to the weight loss diet. Apart from this, Mackerel (Bangda), Butterfish (Pomfret) and Catfish (Singhara) are some local Indian fishes that are considered quite healthy.





Always remember to consult a nutritionist or doctor before making any major changes to the diet. Do not use methods like deep-frying while consuming fish as it can derail your weight loss goals. For some healthy grilled fish recipes, click here and find steamed fish recipes here.